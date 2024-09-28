Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 28, 2024 / 3:15 PM

WW International removes CEO

By Simon Druker
WW International has removed CEO Sima Sistani from the chief executive role effective immediately, the company previously known as Weight Watchers said in a statement, naming board member Tara Comonte (pictured) as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Photo courtesy of WW International
WW International has removed CEO Sima Sistani from the chief executive role effective immediately, the company previously known as Weight Watchers said in a statement, naming board member Tara Comonte (pictured) as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Photo courtesy of WW International

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- WW International has removed CEO Sima Sistani from the chief executive role effective immediately, the company previously known as Weight Watchers said in a statement.

Sistani leaves the New York City-based global weight loss and maintenance company after an approximately two-and-a-half-year run as CEO.

Advertisement

Board member Tara Comonte was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement.

During her tenure, Sistani oversaw a philosophical shift, championing the company's acquisition of San Francisco-based telehealth platform Weekend Health, Inc.

Related

The acquisition was part of WW International's move towards a rebrand that began with the 2018 name change as the company looks to redefine itself as a healthy lifestyle company.

WW International did not give a reason for Sistani's departure.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Sima for her leadership in advancing our strategy, for adding WeightWatchers Clinic to our offerings and for her unwavering commitment to our mission," Board of Directors Chair Thilo Semmelbauer said in the company's statement.

"We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

No quotes from Sistani were included in the company's statement.

Comonte, who joined the board in June of 2023, is now charged with "improving its [WW International] operational and financial performance while continuing to build on its product innovation and solutions for members."

Advertisement

She previously served as CEO of he most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of New York-based TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., according to her company bio.

The company promotes itself as producing the only FDA-cleared automated platform that digitally tracks, monitors, and stores frozen eggs and embryos.

"I am looking forward to partnering closely with the WeightWatchers' leadership team and Board as we advance the Company's strategy to expand access and care during this critical period of our transformation," Comonte said in the company's statement.

"WeightWatchers is a strong, globally recognized business with a proven track record of success and competitive leadership advantage. I am confident that we have the right team in place and are focused on the right strategies to drive growth while staying true to our mission to empower members to live healthier, longer lives."

Latest Headlines

Harris holds S.F. fundraiser, Trump to attend Georgia-Alabama football game
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris holds S.F. fundraiser, Trump to attend Georgia-Alabama football game
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is set to hold a fundraising event in San Francisco on Saturday while Republican opponent Donald Trump will attend a college football game in Alabama, their campaigns say.
Trump Media co-founder, investor dumps shares following lockup period
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Trump Media co-founder, investor dumps shares following lockup period
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A co-founder of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social messaging platform has dumped his shares following the expiration of a mandatory "lockup" period, a public filing shows.
3 Iranians indicted for Trump campaign hacking, other offenses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 Iranians indicted for Trump campaign hacking, other offenses
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Three Iranian nationals and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members on Friday were indicted for allegedly hacking the electronic accounts of Trump campaign aides and others.
Iranian-America indicted for spying on U.S. for Iran
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iranian-America indicted for spying on U.S. for Iran
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A naturalized U.S. citizen lied to obtain employment with a contractor and gain access to sensitive information that he shared with the Iranian government, the Department of Justice said Friday.
50+ storm-related deaths, 3.5M without power in Helene aftermath
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
50+ storm-related deaths, 3.5M without power in Helene aftermath
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Hurricane Helene killed more than 50 and plunged more than 4 million into darkness with power outages that could last several weeks across 10 states.
Mark Robinson, candidate for North Carolina governor, hospitalized for burns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mark Robinson, candidate for North Carolina governor, hospitalized for burns
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the embattled Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina, was injured at a campaign event Friday night and hospitalized.
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday threatened to criminally prosecute the Internet search engine Google for allegedly favoring Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in its search results.
U.S. names, sanctions 3 Iranian suspects in Trump campaign computer hack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. names, sanctions 3 Iranian suspects in Trump campaign computer hack
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday unsealed criminal charges on three suspected computer hackers allegedly linked to Iran's government and connected to a hack aimed at former President Donald Trump.
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to five counts connected to a sprawling investigation into local government corruption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IDF killed Hezbollah leader in targeted strike in Beirut
IDF killed Hezbollah leader in targeted strike in Beirut
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
Mark Robinson, candidate for North Carolina governor, hospitalized for burns
Mark Robinson, candidate for North Carolina governor, hospitalized for burns
Israel launches airstrikes at Beirut; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted
Israel launches airstrikes at Beirut; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted
China denies U.S. claim that its newest nuclear submarine sank at pier
China denies U.S. claim that its newest nuclear submarine sank at pier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement