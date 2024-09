A defective brake link triggered the recall of nearly 165,000 John Deere compact utility tractors sold in the United States and Canada from 2017 through July. Photo by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A potentially defective brake link caused John Deere on Thursday to recall almost 165,000 compact utility tractors sold in the United States and Canada -- its largest recall in 20 years. A front bell crank in the brake linkage might fail and cause the tractor to lose its braking ability, which might cause a crash, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in the recall notice. Advertisement

The John Deere models 1023E, 1025R and 2025R compact utility tractors are subject to the recall.

John Deere said owners immediately should cease using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule a time to bring their recalled tractors in for a free repair.

Those who can't bring their recalled tractors to a John Deere dealer and schedule the repair service at their respective residences.

The recalled tractors were sold from November 2017 through July 2024 with retail prices of between $12,700 and $21,000.

The company has received four reports about brake linkage failures, one of which resulted in an operator being hospitalized and two others suffering impact injuries. The brake defects also caused damage to tractors.

Advertisement

Fortune reported it's John Deere's largest tractor recall since the early 2000's and includes 147,900 units sold in the United States and 16,800 sold in Canada.

John Deere is attempting to directly notify owners of recalled tractors.