Gov. Newsom vetoes Calif. bill requiring health warning labels on gas stoves

Pixabay A California bill requiring that gas stoves carry labels warning of heath risks posed by harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants was vetoed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. File Photo by S K

The measure's backers, led by Democratic Assemblymember Gail Pellerin of San Jose, point to evidence indicating gas stoves emit harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, benzene and other pollutants.

One recent study conducted by Stanford University found that increased long-term exposure to indoor nitrogen dioxide emitted from gas stoves has likely caused around 50,000 current cases of pediatric asthma.

The proposed warning label would have read: "WARNING: Gas stoves can release nitrogen dioxide, benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other harmful pollutants into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets. Stove emissions, especially from gas stoves, are associated with increased respiratory disease. Young children, people with asthma, and people with heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects of combustion pollutants. To help reduce the risk of breathing harmful gases, allow ventilation in the area and turn on a vent hood when gas-powered stoves and ranges are in use."

Newsom, however, said the bill's language was unduly restrictive and stated he was worried that it could have only been changed through another act of the Legislature should the scientific evidence on the health risks evolve.

"While I appreciate the author's intent to provide consumers with information about the products they purchase, I am concerned that this bill codifies highly prescriptive labeling content that could only be changed by a future statutory amendment," he wrote in his veto message.

"This static approach falls short in enabling timely updates to the labeling content that should align with the latest scientific knowledge so that consumers are accurately informed about their purchases."

Environmental activists said they were disappointed by Newsom's veto.

"Gas stove emissions increase the risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems, but most people are unaware of this threat," said Jenn Engstrom, director of the California Public Interest Research Group. "Consumers deserve the truth when it comes to the danger of cooking with gas.

"While the governor's veto is a blow for consumers, we will continue to do our part to educate Californians about the risks of gas stove pollution so they can make informed decisions for their homes," she added.

