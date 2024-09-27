U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star

1 of 7 | Between mid-May and mid-September, federal authorities arrested over 3,400 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across the country (such as in East St. Louis, pictured) including 216 suspected of homicide, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Between mid-May and mid-September, federal authorities arrested more than 3,400 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across the country, including 216 suspected of homicide, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday. The federal law enforcement service apprehended 3,421 people, including 803 for assault and 482 for weapons offenses during Operation North Star, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Advertisement

The enforcement campaign covered 74 operational days between May 10 and September 13 and targeted offenders at large in 10 metropolitan areas.

The urban areas targeted included:

San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

Charleston and North Charleston, S.C.

Baton Rouge, La.

Little Rock, Ark.

Phoenix; Ariz.

St. Louis Mo.

Birmingham, Ala.

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dayton, Ohio

The areas were chosen using data from the National Crime Information Center and the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

Priorities were given to fugitives "who used firearms in the commission of crimes or signaled high risk factors for violence."

Individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants for homicide, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms violations.

In addition to the arrests, officers recovered 534 firearms, over $508,000 in cash and 456 kilograms in illegal narcotics. That included 138 pounds of the deadly opiate fentanyl, which was already formed into pills ready for sale.

"We first launched Operation North Star in 2022 to identify and apprehend the most dangerous fugitives and violent offenders," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.

"From May to September of this year, the U.S. Marshals Service worked with state and local law enforcement partners in 10 metropolitan areas to arrest more than 3,400 fugitives and violent offenders and seize large quantities of firearms and fentanyl. I am deeply grateful to every Deputy U.S. Marshal, Task Force Officer, investigator, and police officer who carried out these arrests, and who did so at great risk to themselves."

Operation North Star began in July of 2022 and has resulted in more than 10,200 fugitives being apprehended, including 1,153 charged with homicide.