Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 10:49 AM / Updated at 12:25 PM

August PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rises 2.2.% annually, beating expectations

By Clyde Hughes
Pedestrians and shoppers walk by signs advertising discount prices on merchandise as they walk in Herald Square in New York City on November 25, 2022. The personal consumption price index rose 0.1% in August, a new report said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians and shoppers walk by signs advertising discount prices on merchandise as they walk in Herald Square in New York City on November 25, 2022. The personal consumption price index rose 0.1% in August, a new report said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to inch closer to the Federal Reserve benchmark target Friday, falling to 2.2% year-to-year in August amd beating Wall Street forecasts.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, one of the gauges the Federal Reserve looks at to determine monetary policy, targets the cost of U.S. goods and services. That cost rose 0.1% in August. The 2.2% rise in cost over the past 12 months was the slowest rise since February 2021.

Advertisement

Dow Jones economists had predicted that the 12-month inflation would rise 2.3% in August. The 0.1% rise in prices in August was in line with Wall Street anticipations.

A statistic that continues to worry economists from the report was the core PCE index, which excludes food and energy costs, which rose 2.7% over 12 months in August, 0.1% higher than it was in July.

Related

Overall, however, economy watchers appeared to be happy with the PCE August results.

"Add today's PCE Price Index to the list of economic data landing in a sweet spot," Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley, said, according to CNBC.

Advertisement

"Inflation continues to keep its head down, and while economic growth may be slowing, there's no indication it's falling off the cliff."

Prices over the past month fell 0.2% for goods while increasing 0.2% for services. Food prices increased by 0.1% while energy prices fell by 0.8%.

Over the past 12 months, the price of goods increased by 0.9% while the price of services increased by 3.7%. Food prices increased by 1.1% while energy prices tumbled by 5%.

In a statement released from the White House, President Joe Biden praised the development, noting that it comes after Thursday's news that the economy had grown more than 10% and incomes were up nearly $4,000, after accounting for inflation.

"We have more work to do to lower costs and create opportunities for Americans," Biden said in the statement.

"The vice president and I want to build millions of new homes, continue to lower the price of prescription drugs and health care, and cut taxes for families, small businesses, and industries of the future," he said. "Congressional Republicans would take the opposite approach -- raising costs for middle-class families by nearly $4,000 per year while giving more tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations.

Advertisement

"That's not how you grow the economy or the middle class," Biden said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Between mid-May and mid-September, federal authorities arrested over 3,400 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across the country, including 216 suspected of homicide, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday.
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to five counts connected to a sprawling investigation into local government corruption.
At least nine dead, millions without power as Helene powers through Southeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least nine dead, millions without power as Helene powers through Southeast
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Helene rolled into Georgia Friday from Florida as a tropical storm as it dumped life-threatening rain onto the state and South Carolina with strong enough winds to cause millions in power outages.
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree at a nature preserve in Michigan, police have now confirmed.
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday at Trump Tower as they discuss the future of the country during the current Russian invasion.
Tropical Storm Helene continues bringing heavy rain, winds to Southeast
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Helene continues bringing heavy rain, winds to Southeast
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it moved over Georgia on Friday morning as forecasters warned the system could bring life-threatening damage throughout the Southeast.
Kamala Harris to push for border security bill in Arizona campaign stop
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris to push for border security bill in Arizona campaign stop
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- In targeting the flow of illegal fentanyl into the country, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call for more resources for border agents as she visits Douglas, Ariz. on Friday, officials said.
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama conducted the United States' second execution with the use of nitrogen gas on Thursday evening, finally killing Alan Eugene Miller for the fatal 1999 workplace shooting of three people.
NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday issued "urgent" safety recommendations warning of the potential for rudder control system problems on some Boeing 737-MAX aircraft.
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The City of Lexington, Miss. and its police department deprive people of their constitutional rights, discriminate against Black people, engage in excessive force and unlawfully jail people, the Justice Department said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems
NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement