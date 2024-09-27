12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve

A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree a nature preserve in Michigan, police have now confirmed. Photo courtesy of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree at a nature preserve in Michigan, police have now confirmed. The boy was hit by the tree late Thursday afternoon at the Howell Nature Center, in Livingston County, Mich. Advertisement

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The boy had been at the nature preserve on an overnight class trip at the time.

Chaperones on the trip said the tree fell suddenly and without warning, and they only heard a loud crack as the students were learning how to make a fire.

The trip was canceled and the park was closed to visitors Friday.

"Our hearts break and we are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred here at Howell Nature Center," CEO Tina Bruce said in a statement on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child, their family, fellow students, teachers, and staff during this difficult time. The park and clinic will be closed tomorrow ... so staff can come together and process today's events."

In an open letter penned on the city's website, Brian Turnbull, the mayor of Northville, Mich., identified the boy as Declan Carter. Carter's family lives in the western suburb of Detroit.

"Tragically, on a field trip from Our Lady of Victory School yesterday to the Howell Nature Center, a tree came down on sixth-grader Declan Carter, and he was airlifted to Mott's Children Hospital at the University of Michigan. Everyone did all they could for Declan, but his energetic life was suddenly halted," Turnbull said in the letter, which is accompanied by a family photo.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Declan, having visited with him and his sister, Georgia, in front of their home many times, especially on hot summer afternoons for a lemonade. He had great potential academically, athletically (as one of the top runners in the area) and socially as a part of the fabric and DNA of Northville.

"From all of us at City Hall, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, including his father John Carter (an esteemed City Council leader), mother Liz Carter and his sisters Georgia and Ainslie," Turnbull said.