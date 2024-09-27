Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 5:03 PM

Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him

Without proof, former president says Internet search engine favors Kamala Harris

By Don Jacobson
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday threatened the Google search engine with criminal prosecution over his belief its search results are biased against him. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday threatened the Google search engine with criminal prosecution over his belief its search results are biased against him. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday threatened to criminally prosecute the Internet search engine Google for allegedly favoring Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in its search results.

Without providing evidence, Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social site that Google is trying to interfere with the 2024 presidential election by purposely displaying only "bad stories" about him.

Advertisement

"It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris," he wrote in the post.

The former president then threatened to bring criminal charges against the tech giant, writing, "This is an illegal activity, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant interference of elections. If not, and subject to the laws of our country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the election, and become president of the United States."

Advertisement

Trump's allegations seem to be in reaction to a study issued this week by the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog group led by activist L. Brent Bozell, CNBC reported.

The study claims Google "very clearly pads its search results about political candidates with leftist legacy news articles, many of which are hostile to Republicans and either neutral or favorable toward Democrats."

"Google is trying to stack the deck in favor of Kamala Harris," Bozell told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., did not immediately respond to Trump's allegations.

The GOP candidate's complaints about Google represent the latest in long line of allegations from Trump and other Republican politicians and conservative activists who perceive a bias against them from social media platforms.

He similarly alleged Google's search results were biased against him in 2019 after an Google employee claimed he was fired for being conservative and that company executives used their power "to control the flow of information to the public and make sure that Trump loses in 2020."

Google, as well as some independent technology experts, have dismissed claims that its search results are being manipulated for political purposes, not only because that would undermine the company's successful business model but also because its algorithms are designed to highly rank results from news sources judged to be factually "authoritative and accurate."

Advertisement

Despite the denials, accusations from conservatives about alleged anti-Trump bias in the search engine have resurfaced as he appears deadlocked with Harris with the election looming.

Elon Musk, owner of the X media platform and a supporter of Trump, accused Google of such bias in a series of X posts in July, zeroing in on its autocomplete feature, which provides suggestions based on what users type into its search bar.

He claimed Google had a "search ban" on Trump because he didn't appear in some users' autocomplete predictions for "president donald."

"Autocomplete is currently not working as intended for some searches about the names of several past presidents and the current vice president," a Google spokesperson told NBC News. "We're looking into these anomalies and working on improvements, which we hope to roll out soon. Our autocomplete systems are dynamic, so predictions will change based on common and trending queries."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
U.S. names, sanctions 3 Iranian suspects in Trump campaign computer hack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. names, sanctions 3 Iranian suspects in Trump campaign computer hack
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday unsealed criminal charges on three suspected computer hackers allegedly linked to Iran's government and connected to a hack aimed at former President Donald Trump.
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to five counts connected to a sprawling investigation into local government corruption.
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Between mid-May and mid-September, federal authorities arrested over 3,400 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across the country, including 216 suspected of homicide, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday.
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree at a nature preserve in Michigan, police have now confirmed.
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday at Trump Tower as they discuss the future of the country during the current Russian invasion.
August PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rises 2.2.% annually, beating expectations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
August PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rises 2.2.% annually, beating expectations
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to inch closer to the Federal Reserve benchmark target Friday, falling to 2.2% year-to-year in August, and beating Wall Street forecasts.
Tropical Storm Helene continues bringing heavy rain, winds to Southeast
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Helene continues bringing heavy rain, winds to Southeast
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it moved over Georgia on Friday morning as forecasters warned the system could bring life-threatening damage throughout the Southeast.
Kamala Harris to push for border security bill in Arizona campaign stop
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kamala Harris to push for border security bill in Arizona campaign stop
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- In targeting the flow of illegal fentanyl into the country, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call for more resources for border agents as she visits Douglas, Ariz. on Friday, officials said.
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama conducted the United States' second execution with the use of nitrogen gas on Thursday evening, finally killing Alan Eugene Miller for the fatal 1999 workplace shooting of three people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Israel launches airstrikes at Beirut; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted
Israel launches airstrikes at Beirut; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement