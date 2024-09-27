Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 3:19 PM

U.S. names, sanctions 3 Iranian suspects in Trump campaign computer hack

By Chris Benson
Iranian hackers stole sensitive information from the Trump campaign over the summer and emailed it to individuals affiliated with the Biden campaign, U.S. investigators revealed days ago, including internal documents relating to the vetting of Trump’s vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Iranian hackers stole sensitive information from the Trump campaign over the summer and emailed it to individuals affiliated with the Biden campaign, U.S. investigators revealed days ago, including internal documents relating to the vetting of Trump’s vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The United States unsealed on Friday criminal charges on three suspected computer hackers allegedly linked to Iran's government and connected to a hack aimed at former President Donald Trump.

Masoud Jalili, 36; Seyyed Ali Aghamiri, 34; and Yasar Balaghi, 37, were the three named as alleged hackers and who have been accused by the United States of multiple crimes, including aggravated identity theft and wire fraud on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the Iranian government.

Advertisement

According to the federal government, the three currently reside in Iran.

"This indictment alleges a serious and sustained effort by a state-sponsored terrorist organization to gather intelligence through hacking personal accounts so they can use the hacked materials to harm Americans and corruptly influence our election," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said Friday in a DOJ statement.

Advertisement

And in a separate move on Friday, the Treasury named seven individuals the United States believes sought to "influence or interfere" in this year's and the previous presidential election in 2020.

The three men accused in the multi-year hacking have been charged with 18 counts, including wire fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization and hacking conspiracy.

"Iranian state-sponsored actors have undertaken a variety of malicious cyber activities, such as hack-and-leak operations and spear-phishing, in an attempt to undermine confidence in the United States' election processes and institutions while also seeking to influence the political campaigns," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Friday in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government of Iran has denied the U.S. allegations.

DOJ says their activities were part of a more-recent phase in a "wide-ranging hacking conspiracy" in support of Iran's ISRGC which targets former and current U.S. officials.

The Iranian hackers stole sensitive information from the Trump campaign over the summer and emailed it to individuals affiliated with the Biden campaign, U.S. investigators revealed days ago, including internal documents relating to the vetting of Trump's vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Advertisement

In June, the hacking scheme began when the alleged Iran-linked hackers targeted longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone by hijacking Stone's email account in order to target campaign staff.

Microsoft had issued a warning that a hacker group run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps known as Mint Sandstorm had sent a "spear-phishing" email to a "high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor."

It was part of a "wide-ranging" malicious cyber scheme, according to a newly unsealed 37-page indictment in the District of Columbia's U.S District Court, which outlined the use of "spearphishing and social engineering techniques to target and compromise the accounts of current and former U.S. government officials, members of the media, nongovernmental organizations, and individuals associated with U.S. political campaigns," the indictment states.

According to U.S. intelligence assessments, the government of Iran is working to undermine Trump's presidential campaign through covert social media efforts -- akin to what Russia did in 2020 to aid Trump's slim electoral victory -- while Russia this year is focused on subverting the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"They are trying to influence the presidential campaign," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco warned days ago, adding Iran is "pushing out fake personas, pushing out propaganda and using the Gaza conflict almost as kerosene to stoke divisions."

Advertisement

In August, the Trump campaign blamed the hack on "foreign sources hostile to the United States."

In a previous joint statement, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had said the emails were sent in June and July and "contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign."

The State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for further information, according to DOS.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday threatened to criminally prosecute the Internet search engine Google for allegedly favoring Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in its search results.
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to five counts connected to a sprawling investigation into local government corruption.
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Between mid-May and mid-September, federal authorities arrested over 3,400 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across the country, including 216 suspected of homicide, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday.
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree at a nature preserve in Michigan, police have now confirmed.
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday at Trump Tower as they discuss the future of the country during the current Russian invasion.
August PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rises 2.2.% annually, beating expectations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
August PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rises 2.2.% annually, beating expectations
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to inch closer to the Federal Reserve benchmark target Friday, falling to 2.2% year-to-year in August, and beating Wall Street forecasts.
Tropical Storm Helene continues bringing heavy rain, winds to Southeast
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Helene continues bringing heavy rain, winds to Southeast
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it moved over Georgia on Friday morning as forecasters warned the system could bring life-threatening damage throughout the Southeast.
Kamala Harris to push for border security bill in Arizona campaign stop
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kamala Harris to push for border security bill in Arizona campaign stop
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- In targeting the flow of illegal fentanyl into the country, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call for more resources for border agents as she visits Douglas, Ariz. on Friday, officials said.
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama conducted the United States' second execution with the use of nitrogen gas on Thursday evening, finally killing Alan Eugene Miller for the fatal 1999 workplace shooting of three people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Trump tells Zelensky it takes 'two to tango' ahead of Trump Tower meeting
Israel launches airstrikes at Beirut; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted
Israel launches airstrikes at Beirut; Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
Trump threatens to criminally prosecute Google for displaying 'bad stories' about him
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement