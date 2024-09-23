Trending
Sept. 23, 2024 / 2:40 PM / Updated at 5:01 PM

Helene strengthens with expected Florida landfall Thursday night; could hit Category 4

By UPI Staff
1 of 5 | People cover windows with plywood as the town of Mayo, Fla., prepares for Hurricane Helene on Thursday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Helene will continue to strengthen as it heads toward landfall in Florida's Big Bend area Thursday night. It could become a major Category 4 hurricane.

In its 3 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Helene was about 160 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Fla., and 195 miles south of Apalachicola, Fla., carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It was traveling north-northeast at 16 mph.

Such a powerful storm will likely bring widespread destruction, and forecasters were warning early Thursday that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

Hurricane-force winds currently extend outward as far as 60 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical-storm-force winds can be felt as far as 345 miles away, forecasters said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Anclote River to Mexico Beach, and a hurricane watch was in effect for Entelwood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas; Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay; west of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line; and Lake Okeechobee.

Cuba has discontinued the tropical storm warning.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for Mexico Beach eastward and southward to Flamingo, Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

The storm surge warning means life-threatening danger from rising water inundation as Helene pushes water inland from the Florida coast.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said in a statement. " Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

The NHC said, "A significant increase in forward speed is expected during the next 24 hours. On the forecast track, Helene will make landfall in the Florida Big Bend region this evening. After landfall, Helene is expected to turn northwestward and slow down over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday."

Helene is expected to weaken after landfall Thursday evening, but the NHC said the storm's fast forward speed "will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians."

The NHC said Helen is a very large hurricane. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of landfall location and that surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

The NHC said surge-related flooding will depend on "the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 61 of Florida's 67 counties ahead of the storm's landfall.

"Florida is preparing for widespread impacts from Hurricane Helene," he said.

Forecasters are warning of potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge and deadly flash and urban flooding.

Normally dry areas near the coast are expected to flood due to the combination of tides and the deadly storm surge, which from Carrabelle to the Suwannee River could reach as high as 20 feet.

The storm will bring heavy rainfall amounts to the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday with strong, damaging winds -- especially in gusts -- that will penetrate well inland over the southeastern United States, including over higher terrain in the southern Appalachian mountains.

Total rain accumulations into the Appalachian's are expected to be 6 to 12 inches, with isolated totals around 20 inches.

The NHC said the risk of several tornadoes will gradually increase through Thursday night, with greatest threat expected in parts of northern Florida into southeast Georgia, the Midlands and Low Country of South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

