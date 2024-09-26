Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 2:19 PM

Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers

By Doug Cunningham
As Southwest Airlines held its Investor Day Thursday, CEO Bob Jordan said a $2.5 billion stock buyback and a new three-year financial plan heralds a new era of transformation at the airline. Southwest said the plan includes cuts, capital reallocation and an improved flying experience for customers. Photo courtesy Southwest Airlines
As Southwest Airlines held its Investor Day Thursday, CEO Bob Jordan said a $2.5 billion stock buyback and a new three-year financial plan heralds a new era of transformation at the airline. Southwest said the plan includes cuts, capital reallocation and an improved flying experience for customers. Photo courtesy Southwest Airlines

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday authorized $2.5 billion for stock buybacks to defeat a bid from activist shareholder hedge fund Elliot Management. Southwest shares rose roughly 10% on news of the action.

The stock buyback authorization coincides with the airline's investor day Thursday and a comprehensive three-year plan to cut costs, improve customer service and re-allocate capital.

Advertisement

Southwest said it expects its three-year reform plan to add $4 billion to company earnings in 2027 with a return on investment of 15% or higher.

"We're now ushering in a new era at Southwest, moving swiftly and deliberately to transform the Company by elevating the Customer Experience, improving financial performance, and driving sustainable Shareholder value," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan explained in a Thursday statement.

Related

Southwest said it will outline its next steps in "a comprehensive three-year plan that builds upon the company's unique business model for an even better Southwest."

Advertisement

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Bob Fornaro will join the Southwest board of directors.

Elliot Management owns about 10% of Southwest shares.

Elliot wants to get rid of current management and force a comprehensive business review, insisting leadership change is needed to deal with the airline's financial challenges.

Jordan said Elliot Investment shows no real interest in working with Southwest Airlines management.

"We have demonstrated that willingness time and again through our attempts and engagement, but time and again, Elliott has demonstrated little or no interest in collaborating with Southwest on how to deliver more shareholder value, focusing instead, as evidenced by their most recent letter and recent action, on tactics and on gamesmanship," Jordan said.

On Wednesday, Southwest told its workers Atlanta service will be cut in 2025 with more than 300 flight attendants and pilots from the city facing layoffs.

What customers can expect

Changes for customers include assigned seating rather than open seating and premium seating with extra legroom and an updated boarding process.

"Southwest will offer extra legroom options with up to five additional inches of pitch for approximately a third of its seats while maintaining a standard economy seat pitch among the best in the industry," the airline said.

Advertisement

That will mean 34 inches of leg room versus the standard 31 inches.

Bags will continue to fly for free, allowing passengers up to two checked bags at no extra cost.

Ryan Green, Southwest's Executive Vice President Commercial Transformation, said in a statement, "We've already started rolling out modernized cabins with improved Wi-Fi, in-seat power, larger overhead bins, enhanced operational efficiencies, and optimized flight schedules. We will continue to build upon our unique competitive advantages, while adapting to consumer priorities in today's dynamic environment."

Anticipated savings

Southwest said the multi-year plan is expected to save $500 million in cost savings by 2027 through "minimized hiring," improvements in corporate and scheduling efficiency, and capitalizing on supply chain cost savings.

The airline is attempting to "monetize the value of its fleet order book and drive a significant fleet modernization, with the goal of achieving an average fleet age of just five years in 2031."

That is expected to yield roughly $500 million in reduced average aircraft expenditures through 2027.

Another critical link in Southwest's financial plan is the $2.5 billion stock buyback.

"Southwest is balancing its capital allocation priorities to minimize capital expenditures on aircraft, continue investing in infrastructure that optimizes operations, and manage debt to preserve the airline's investment-grade balance sheet, all while returning capital to Shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," Southwest's statement added.

Advertisement

Starting in February Southwest will offer 24-hour flight operations with redeye flights in key markets as part of the effort to maximize aircraft utilization.

Vacation packages called Getaways by Southwest will be rolled out in 2025, as well, allowing customers to customize vacation bundles with generous cancellation and no-fee change policies.

Latest Headlines

Police cite communication failures with Secret Service on day of Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Police cite communication failures with Secret Service on day of Trump assassination attempt
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Local law enforcement officials testified Thursday they were left in the dark while trying to communicate with the Secret Service before, during and after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pa.
Helene strengthens with expected Florida landfall Thursday night; could hit Category 4
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Helene strengthens with expected Florida landfall Thursday night; could hit Category 4
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Helene continued to strengthen Thursday afternoon as forecasters warn that the storm could become a Category 4 behemoth before making landfall at night in Florida's Big Bend area.
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to four-month low of 218,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to four-month low of 218,000
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for weekly unemployment benefits for the first time dipped to a seasonally adjusted 218,000, its lowest number since May as the country's workforce numbers appear to hold steady.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The FBI searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion home Thursday morning and took a phone from him, according to the mayor's private attorney.
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington over efforts to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A local Washington, D.C. appeals court on Thursday ordered former Donald Trump legal representative Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred from practicing law there because of his work to overturn the 2020 presidential election r
Donald Trump to return to Butler, Pa., site of first assassination attempt against him
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump to return to Butler, Pa., site of first assassination attempt against him
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to return to the site of the first assassination attempt against him, his campaign confirmed Wednesday.
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New Executive Orders from President Joe Biden Thursday direct federal agencies to improve school active shooter drills and to take action against emerging gun threats.
More than 2,000 Wisconsin voters receive duplicate absentee ballots
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More than 2,000 Wisconsin voters receive duplicate absentee ballots
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 voters in the Wisconsin capital city of Madison received duplicate absentee ballots in the mail, as the city admitted it "was a mistake."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to sources familiar with the matter, amid ongoing federal investigations and a growing number of resignations.
U.S. unveils $375M weapons package for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky's White House visit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. unveils $375M weapons package for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky's White House visit
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday unveiled another package of lethal assistance for Ukraine as the Kyiv leader is in New York City for a United Nations summit and will visit the White House on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Secret Service agent suspended for alleged VP Harris staffer groping
Secret Service agent suspended for alleged VP Harris staffer groping
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
Tropical Storm Isaac forms in central subtropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Isaac forms in central subtropical Atlantic
House Republicans launch investigation into Zelensky's Pennsylvania visit
House Republicans launch investigation into Zelensky's Pennsylvania visit
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement