Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 8:31 PM

NTSB issues 'urgent' safety warning for Boeing 737-MAX rudder systems

By Don Jacobson
Rudder systems on certain Boeing 737 Max aircraft could be compromised due to faulty rollout guidance actuators, the National Transportation Safety Administration warned Thursday. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr
Rudder systems on certain Boeing 737 Max aircraft could be compromised due to faulty rollout guidance actuators, the National Transportation Safety Administration warned Thursday. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday issued "urgent" safety recommendations warning of the potential for rudder control system problems on some Boeing 737-MAX aircraft.

The NTSB said it issued the warnings to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration after discovering that rollout guidance actuators, a key rudder control component, were "significantly compromised" in tests on a pair of Boeing 737-8s, a variant of the manufacturer's MAX series.

Advertisement

The tests were done in connection with a probe of a Feb. 6 incident in which the rudder pedals of a United Airlines Boeing 737-8 were "stuck" in their neutral position during a landing rollout at Newark Liberty International Airport, the agency said.

There was no damage to the airplane or injuries to the 155 passengers and six crew members in that incident, but the captain was forced to use the nosewheel steering tiller to control the airplane's direction after touching down, investigators said.

Related

The rollout guidance actuators are made by Collins Aerospace. The NTSB reported it found evidence of moisture in both actuators it tested, determining that a sealed bearing was incorrectly assembled during their production. This could result in leaving the unsealed side more susceptible to moisture that can freeze and limit rudder system movement.

Advertisement

Collins has told Boeing more than 353 actuators delivered since February 2017 could be affected by this condition.

The NTSB said it is "concerned" that MAX pilots who follow Boeing's flight manual instructions to "overpower the jammed or restricted system [using] maximum force" during such rudder freezes could trigger "a sudden, large, and undesired rudder deflection that could unintentionally cause loss of control or departure from a runway."

The FAA said it is aware of the warning and told CNN it will "convene a corrective action review board based upon the NTSB's interim recommendations and determine next steps" on Friday.

The warning was just the latest in a series of issues affecting the workhorse Boeing 737-MAX line.

A door panel blew out of a MAX jet operated by Alaska Airlines in January, an incident in which no one hurt but which triggered a round of safety investigations into the aircraft's systems and manufacturing processes.

The reputation of 737-MAX also suffered a pair of severe blows in 2018 and 2019 when a total of 346 people died in a pair of fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Latest Headlines

Helene weakens after slamming Florida coast with 140 mph winds; 1.3M without power
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Helene weakens after slamming Florida coast with 140 mph winds; 1.3M without power
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Helene was rapidly weakening early Friday after slamming into the Big Bend area of Florida with Category 4 winds and torrential rain.
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama executes second death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama conducted the United States' second execution with the use of nitrogen gas on Thursday evening, finally killing Alan Eugene Miller for the fatal 1999 workplace shooting of three people.
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Small Mississippi town, police force deprive citizens of rights, Justice Department says
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The City of Lexington, Miss. and its police department deprive people of their constitutional rights, discriminate against Black people, engage in excessive force and unlawfully jail people, the Justice Department said.
Smartmatic, Newsmax settle over false claims about 2020 election being stolen
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Smartmatic, Newsmax settle over false claims about 2020 election being stolen
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Cable TV outlet Newsmax and the voting machine company Smartmatic settled a defamation lawsuit stemming from claims by Newsmax that the 2020 election was rigged, the cable operator announced Thursday.  
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A panel of New York appellate court justices grilled both the state attorney general and an lawyer for Donald Trump Thursday during a hearing seeking to overturn a $425 million civil verdict against the GOP nominee.
Police cite communication failures with Secret Service on day of Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police cite communication failures with Secret Service on day of Trump assassination attempt
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Local law enforcement officials testified Thursday they were left in the dark while trying to communicate with the Secret Service before, during and after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pa.
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday authorized $2.5 billion for stock buybacks to defeat a bid from activist shareholder hedge fund Elliot Management. Southwest shares rose roughly 10% on news of the action.
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to four-month low of 218,000
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to four-month low of 218,000
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for weekly unemployment benefits for the first time dipped to a seasonally adjusted 218,000, its lowest number since May as the country's workforce numbers appear to hold steady.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The FBI searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion home Thursday morning and took a phone from him, according to the mayor's private attorney.
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington over efforts to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A local Washington, D.C. appeals court on Thursday ordered former Donald Trump legal representative Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred from practicing law there because of his work to overturn the 2020 presidential election r
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
N.Y. justices grill both sides in Trump's appeal of $450M civil fraud verdict
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
Putin unveils plans to make it easier to use nuclear weapons
Putin unveils plans to make it easier to use nuclear weapons
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement