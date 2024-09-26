Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 4:06 PM / Updated at 4:41 PM

Police cite communication failures with Secret Service on day of Trump assassination attempt

By Don Jacobson
Sergeant Edward Lenz (L to R), Patrolman Drew Blasko, Lt. John Herold and former Secret Service Agent Patrick Sullivan look on during the first hearing of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 6 | Sergeant Edward Lenz (L to R), Patrolman Drew Blasko, Lt. John Herold and former Secret Service Agent Patrick Sullivan look on during the first hearing of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Local law enforcement officials testified Thursday they were left in the dark while trying to communicate with the Secret Service before, during and after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pa.

Witnesses including Sgt. Edward Lenz of the Butler County, Pa., Emergency Services Unit, Patrolman Drew Blasko of the Butler Township Police Department  and Lt. John Herold of the Pennsylvania State Police told members of a bipartisan House task force about the problems they encountered while working with the Secret Service in providing security for the former president's outdoor rally.

Advertisement

Their comments came during the first hearing of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, co-chaired by Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo., whose preliminary findings have squarely laid blame for the security lapses at the Butler Farm Show grounds on the Secret Service.

Advertisement

Even as the hearing was underway, Trump's campaign announced the Republican nominee would hold another rally at the site Oct. 5, nearly three months after the assassination attempt that wounded Trump's ear and left one man dead and other attendees hurt.

Related

The task force co-chairmen noted they have already held multiple meetings with law enforcement officials, conducted nearly two dozen transcribed interviews and have reviewed more than 2,800 pages of documents obtained from the Secret Service. 

Task Force members also made an official visit to the grounds last month where they met with local law enforcement officials to discuss the assassination attempt.

In his opening statement, Kelly said the findings have so far identified three "key factors" in the security breakdown that allowed Thomas Matthew Crooks to "outmaneuver one of our country's most elite group of security professionals," gain unimpeded access to a rooftop adjacent to the rally site and fire shots at Trump before being killed by Secret Service snipers.

"First, Secret Service planning, or perhaps more accurately, their failure to adequately plan, created confusion among the agency's law enforcement partners," he said. "The Secret Service was not assertive on key decisions like the placement of some units and delegating responsibilities."

Advertisement

Second, Kelly said the agency "did not close down public access or manage access to the grounds next to the rally site that were less that 150 yards from the stage where former President Trump spoke."

Finally, he said the panel's investigation has found that "security communications and command structure was not cohesive. It did not allow for rapid decision-making. Information in a moment of crisis went through radio communications, text messages and phone calls way too slowly."

Lenz testified that his unit was not asked by the Secret Service to secure the American Glass Research, or AGR, building where the shooter was perched.

"At no point during the planning process was Butler County asked to secure the AGR complex, nor the perimeter surrounding that area," he said.

"At no point during the planning process was Butler ESU asked to deploy a sniper team to the roof of the AGR complex, and at no point in our operations plan did we ever say we would deploy a sniper team to the roof of the AGR complex."

Meanwhile, Herold, of the Pennsylvania State Police, similarly testified that state law enforcement was not asked to secure the rooftop, saying, "The AGR building was never discussed" with the Secret Service in advance of the rally.

Advertisement

The task force's hearing came a day after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which is also investigating the assassination attempt, released a 133-page report detailing what it called a series of "shocking" problems with the Secret Service's July 13 efforts ranging from "planning missteps, to the siloed and flawed communication to the lack of effective coordination between law enforcement, to the breakdowns in technology."

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said last week the agency's own investigation into the assassination attempt has revealed "clear failures" in its own operations and said it has instituted a "paradigm shift" to address the problems.

Latest Headlines

Helene strengthens with expected Florida landfall Thursday night; could hit Category 4
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Helene strengthens with expected Florida landfall Thursday night; could hit Category 4
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Helene continued to strengthen Thursday afternoon as forecasters warn that the storm could become a Category 4 behemoth before making landfall at night in Florida's Big Bend area.
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest authorizes $2.5B stock buyback, announces changes for customers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday authorized $2.5 billion for stock buybacks to defeat a bid from activist shareholder hedge fund Elliot Management. Southwest shares rose roughly 10% on news of the action.
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to four-month low of 218,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to four-month low of 218,000
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for weekly unemployment benefits for the first time dipped to a seasonally adjusted 218,000, its lowest number since May as the country's workforce numbers appear to hold steady.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The FBI searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion home Thursday morning and took a phone from him, according to the mayor's private attorney.
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington over efforts to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A local Washington, D.C. appeals court on Thursday ordered former Donald Trump legal representative Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred from practicing law there because of his work to overturn the 2020 presidential election r
Donald Trump to return to Butler, Pa., site of first assassination attempt against him
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump to return to Butler, Pa., site of first assassination attempt against him
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to return to the site of the first assassination attempt against him, his campaign confirmed Wednesday.
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New Executive Orders from President Joe Biden Thursday direct federal agencies to improve school active shooter drills and to take action against emerging gun threats.
More than 2,000 Wisconsin voters receive duplicate absentee ballots
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More than 2,000 Wisconsin voters receive duplicate absentee ballots
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 voters in the Wisconsin capital city of Madison received duplicate absentee ballots in the mail, as the city admitted it "was a mistake."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to sources familiar with the matter, amid ongoing federal investigations and a growing number of resignations.
U.S. unveils $375M weapons package for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky's White House visit
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. unveils $375M weapons package for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky's White House visit
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday unveiled another package of lethal assistance for Ukraine as the Kyiv leader is in New York City for a United Nations summit and will visit the White House on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Secret Service agent suspended for alleged VP Harris staffer groping
Secret Service agent suspended for alleged VP Harris staffer groping
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury, sources say
Tropical Storm Isaac forms in central subtropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Isaac forms in central subtropical Atlantic
House Republicans launch investigation into Zelensky's Pennsylvania visit
House Republicans launch investigation into Zelensky's Pennsylvania visit
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
White House announces executive order addressing 3D-printed guns, school shooter drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement