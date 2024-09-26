Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 11:19 AM / Updated at 12:18 PM

NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with wire fraud, bribery; FBI raids Gracie Mansion

By Doug Cunningham
The FBI searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion home Thursday morning and took a phone from him, according to the mayor's private attorney. Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury in an investigation into foreign influence and campaign finances. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | The FBI searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion home Thursday morning and took a phone from him, according to the mayor's private attorney. Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury in an investigation into foreign influence and campaign finances. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged with bribery and wire fraud in a federal indictment unsealed Thursday morning as the FBI searched his Gracie Mansion home and took a phone from him.

Adams was charged with five counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery and to receive campaign contributions by foreign nationals; wire fraud; bribery and two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.

He is expected to soon surrender to authorities after the indictment by a federal grand jury in an investigation into foreign influence and campaign finances.

Federal agents raided the official mayoral residence Thursday hours after Adams' private attorney Alex Spiro confirmed the indictment.

"Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take [Adams'] phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court," Spiro said in statement,

Agents were seen at Gracie Mansion early Thursday morning in video from NBC News and WNBC.

The FBI declined comment.

"It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges will be based on lies," Adams said in a Wednesday night video.

He said for months leaks and rumors have been aimed at him in an attempt to undermine his credibility and paint him as guilty.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's spokesperson said in a statement that the governor is "aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation."

"It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement," the spokesperson added.

Adams and several people in his inner circle have been investigated in at least four federal probes over the past year.

In November 2023 FBI agents seized a phone and an iPad belonging to Adams in a federal campaign fundraising investigation.

Adams has maintained his innocence and vows to fight charges with "every ounce of my strength and spirit."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called for Adams to resign, citing what she called "nonstop investigations" that threaten government function in New York City.

The New York Working Families Party said in statement that "Adams can no longer govern."

Two mayoral candidates, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and New York State Sen. Zellnor Myrie joined the call for Adams to quit.

