Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 12:25 AM / Updated at 2:59 AM

Francine weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern Louisiana

By UPI Staff
Francine, which made landfall in southern Louisiana on Wednesday evening and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, was located just northwest of New Orleans early Thursday. Image courtesy of NOAA
Francine, which made landfall in southern Louisiana on Wednesday evening and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, was located just northwest of New Orleans early Thursday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Francine was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday after making landfall in Louisiana's southern parish of Terrebonne as a Category 2 storm earlier in the day.

It had formed in the Gulf and came ashore Wednesday evening, battering southern Louisiana's Terreboone with winds of 100 mph, but the system began to quickly degrade as forecast.

Advertisement

In its 2 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Francine was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, making it a tropical storm.

It was located about 20 miles northwest of New Orleans and moving northeast at 14 mph.

Related

Forecasters had said that the storm was expected to diminish quickly over land, but risks for property and people remain into Thursday.

"Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash and urban flooding, along with river flooding, across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday night," the NHC said.

"Flash and urban flooding is probable across the Lower Tennessee Valley and Lower Mississippi Valley tonight into Friday morning."

It said heavy rain was spreading across southern Mississippi and Alabama early Thursday.

Advertisement

"As Francine continues inland, the storm will spin down and likely become a tropical depression by late Thursday and a post-tropical cycloneThursday night or early Friday," it said.

A storm surge warning was in effect for Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama border, Vermilion Bay, Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama border, Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC update statement said.

"Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday night."

Port Fourchon to the mouth of the Mississippi River could see a storm surge as high as 7 feet while High Island, Texas, near the Bolivar Peninsula, could reach 5 feet.

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves," the center said. "Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycles and can vary greatly over short distances."

Advertisement

The NHC said storm surge is not expected to pose a threat to reduction system levees.

So far this hurricane season there have been five other named storms -- Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto. Beryl, Debby and Ernesto became hurricanes.

Latest Headlines

Feds increase security for Jan. 6's electoral vote certification
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Feds increase security for Jan. 6's electoral vote certification
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are increasing security for January's certification of the electoral vote in Washington, after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters attempted an insurrection during the last ceremony.
Philadelphia officer shot 80 days ago in traffic stop dies; Suspect to be charged with murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Philadelphia officer shot 80 days ago in traffic stop dies; Suspect to be charged with murder
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who has been hospitalized since being shot during a traffic stop more than 80 days ago has died, city authorities and officials announced Wednesday.
Prosecutor: Former Memphis cops laughed at dying Tyre Nichols
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutor: Former Memphis cops laughed at dying Tyre Nichols
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Three former Memphis police officers facing charges for their roles in Tyre Nichols' beating death in January 2023 "stood by his dying body and laughed," a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
Tennessee's Jim Sasser, former U.S. senator and ambassador to China, dead at 87
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tennessee's Jim Sasser, former U.S. senator and ambassador to China, dead at 87
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jim Sasser, who represented Tennessee for 18 years as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate and was the ambassador to China, died early Tuesday evening at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C.
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance will all attend 9/11 memorial ceremonies Wednesday in New York City, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.
U.S. senators seek federal antitrust investigation of generative AI providers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. senators seek federal antitrust investigation of generative AI providers
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Eight U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to undertake an antitrust investigation of the providers of generative AI content.
Justin Timberlake expected to plead guilty to lesser charge in DWI case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justin Timberlake expected to plead guilty to lesser charge in DWI case
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty to a traffic offense to end the drunk driving case against him in Sag Harbor, N.Y.
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Trump Media shares took a dive Wednesday, down 10.52% to $16.65 per share as of late afternoon following Donald Trump's Tuesday night presidential debate with Kamala Harris. It had risen prior to the debate.
Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Pakistani national was indicted Tuesday for allegedly attempting to commit an act of terrorism across national boundaries and murder-for-hire targeting former President Donald Trump and others.
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The BurgerFi restaurant chain and its subsidiary join a number of other companies who this year have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement