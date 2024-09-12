Jon Bon Jovi helps a woman on bridge

1 of 5 | Honoree Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala on February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, he saved a woman who had been standing on the edge of a bridge. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman off a ledge on Tuesday. She had climbed over the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge's guardrail and was leaning against it when the musician and his production assistant approached her. Advertisement

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officials wrote on social media.

The rocker had been in the area for a music video he was filming. A video of the incident shows Bon Jovi greeting the woman. He and his assistant appear to talk for a few moments before assisting her as she climbs back over the guard rail.

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"--Chief John Drake https://t.co/1YejKJ2WgM— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2024

He then gives her a hug.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Metropolitan Nashville police chief John Drake said.

This is not Bon Jovi's first time helping those who are struggling. The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation aims to tackle poverty, and he was recently named the MusiCares Person of the Year.

"Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable community-based work," he said in a press release. "I know this for sure: helping one's community is helping one's self."

