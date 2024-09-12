Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 2:07 PM

Tech industry titans meet with White House officials to discuss AI energy needs

By Don Jacobson
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was among a constellation of tech industry leaders reportedly meeting with Biden administration officials at the White House on Thursday to discuss the burgeoning energy infrastructure needs of the artificial intelligence revolution. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was among a constellation of tech industry leaders reportedly meeting with Biden administration officials at the White House on Thursday to discuss the burgeoning energy infrastructure needs of the artificial intelligence revolution. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Key Biden Administration personnel met with leaders of the biggest technology companies at the White House on Thursday to discuss new infrastructure needed to support artificial intelligence, according to multiple reports.

Leaders of tech industry titans OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, Microsoft and Google met with Cabinet members such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss the need for more AI data centers and the beefed-up energy infrastructure that will be needed to supply them, according to White House sources cited by CNN, CNBC and The Hill.

Advertisement

Among those in attendance were Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, the sources said.

Reflecting the importance AI infrastructure needs hold for national security, the environment and many other sectors, the meeting also reportedly included U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House climate advisers Ali Zaidi and John Podesta and White House chief of staff Jeff Zients.

Related

The unannounced meeting came as AI has become the biggest driver of technology businesses around the world and one the prime focuses of Wall Street investors.

Advertisement

As AI is incorporated into more and more applications, concerns about its energy-hungry nature and the ability of U.S. utilities supply the growing number of data centers needed to power them have multiplied.

Investment bankers Goldman Sachs reported in May that the AI revolution is expected to boost data center power demand by 160% within the next six years.

At present, data centers worldwide consume 1% to-2% of overall power, but this percentage will likely rise to 3% to 4% by the end of the decade, driving a binge of electricity growth unlike anything seen in a generation.

Along the way, the carbon dioxide emissions of data centers likely will more than double between 2022 and 2030, they estimated. That's because a single ChatGPT query requires 2.9 watt-hours of electricity, compared with 0.3 watt-hours for a Google search, according to a study by the Electric Power Research Institute.

The rapid growth of AI power demand is highlighting the need for data center efficiency improvements and increased flexibility, closer coordination between data center developers and electric companies and the need for beefed-up investments in power grids so that AI can be accommodated "without negatively impacting other customers," the study notes.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs estimated the overall increase in data center power consumption from AI to be on the order of 200 terawatt-hours per year between 2023 and 2030, eventually comprising about 19% of all data center power demand.

"President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris are committed to deepening U.S. leadership in AI by ensuring data centers are built in the United States while ensuring the technology is developed responsibly," a White House spokesperson said in a statement issued to media outlets.

Latest Headlines

NYC police commissioner resigns amid probe; former FBI official named interim leader
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
NYC police commissioner resigns amid probe; former FBI official named interim leader
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced that former FBI official Tom Donlon will become interim police commissioner, replacing Edward Caban, who resigned amid a federal investigation.
President Joe Biden marks 30th anniversary of Violence Against Women Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President Joe Biden marks 30th anniversary of Violence Against Women Act
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act that President Joe Biden wrote as a U.S. senator with new actions to reinforce efforts to protect women.
Treasury hits Venezuela's Madur regime members with sanctions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury hits Venezuela's Madur regime members with sanctions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced Thursday sanctions on 16 officials aligned with Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro for obstructing the country's presidential election while violating civil and human rights
New York grand jury indicts Harvey Weinstein on new charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York grand jury indicts Harvey Weinstein on new charges
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted Harvey Weinstein on new charges, months after his original conviction on rape charges in the state.
Navient banned from federal student loans; to pay $120M for 'years of abuse'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navient banned from federal student loans; to pay $120M for 'years of abuse'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday student loan servicing company Navient will be banned from servicing federal direct loans and must pay $120 million for what the agency called years of abuse.
Jon Bon Jovi helps a woman on bridge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jon Bon Jovi helps a woman on bridge
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman off a ledge on Tuesday. She had climbed over the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge's guardrail and was leaning against it when the musician and his production assistant approached her.
Wholesale prices increase 0.2% in August, matching predictions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wholesale prices increase 0.2% in August, matching predictions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices for goods around the country in August grew 0.2% in August, matching Wall Street expectations.
Boeing workers begin voting on whether to accept a tentative deal or strike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boeing workers begin voting on whether to accept a tentative deal or strike
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than 33,000 union Boeing workers start voting Thursday on a tentative contract deal that includes a 25% raise over four years. If workers reject the deal a strike could start Friday at 12:01 a.m.
Norfolk CEO Alan Shaw to be replaced by CFO over inappropriate relationship with legal chief
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Norfolk CEO Alan Shaw to be replaced by CFO over inappropriate relationship with legal chief
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern removed CEO Alan Shaw and legal head Nabanita Nag after a preliminary investigation found that they were involved in a relationship that violated company policy.
Francine weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern Louisiana
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Francine weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern Louisiana
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Francine was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday after making landfall in Louisiana's southern parish of Terrebonne as a Category 2 storm earlier in the day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles into sea in latest provocation
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles into sea in latest provocation
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others
Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement