Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices for goods around the country in August grew 0.2% in August, matching Wall Street expectations a week before the Federal Reserve is planning to meet on interest rates, but it is still running hotter in the core index, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
The good news for stock market watchers hoping for an interest rate cut next week was the producer price index not only matched Dow Jones economist predictions, but the inflation rate over the past 12 montxhs was 1.7%, striking at 0.3% under the Fed's benchmark in months.