Supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote count that would certify Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are increasing security for January's certification of the electoral vote in Washington, after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters attempted an insurrection during the ceremony four years ago. The announcement was made Wednesday by the U.S. Secret Service, which said the joint session of Congress to be held on Jan. 6 has been designated a National Special Security Event by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. Advertisement

A National Special Security Event designation means the Secret Service assumes the responsibility of lead agency to design and implement the operational security plan for the event. It also makes available "significant" federal and local resources, it said.

"National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance," Eric Ranaghan, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Dignitary Protective Division, said in a statement.

It is the first time the certification of electoral votes at Congress has been designated a National Special Security Event and comes at the request of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and that of various reports concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The certification of electoral votes, which certifies the winner of the general election and the nation's next president, is normally a symbolic event.

Nearly four years ago, however, thousands of Trump supporters, angry their candidate lost and fueled by conspiracy theories, besieged the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the votes and naming Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.

At least five deaths have been attributed to the attack, which also saw some 140 police injured. The building sustained more than $2.8 million in damages. And more than 1,400 people have been charged across the country for their involvement.

Trump has also been charged in federal court for leading a wide-ranging campaign that included spreading misinformation to subvert Biden's election win, which culminated in the Capitol attack.

The Secret Service said Wednesday that the formal planning process for security for the upcoming certification event is underway with the formation of an executive steering committee, which is to be made up of senior federal, state and local law enforcement representatives and public safety partners.

The 2025 presidential inauguration that is to follow the vote certification on Jan. 20 had already been designated a National Special Security Event, and for which planning has been ongoing for several months, according to the Secret Service.