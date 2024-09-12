Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 2:29 AM

Feds increase security for Jan. 6's electoral vote certification

By Darryl Coote
Supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote count that would certify Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are increasing security for January's certification of the electoral vote in Washington, after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters attempted an insurrection during the ceremony four years ago.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the U.S. Secret Service, which said the joint session of Congress to be held on Jan. 6 has been designated a National Special Security Event by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Advertisement

A National Special Security Event designation means the Secret Service assumes the responsibility of lead agency to design and implement the operational security plan for the event. It also makes available "significant" federal and local resources, it said.

"National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance," Eric Ranaghan, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Dignitary Protective Division, said in a statement.

Related

It is the first time the certification of electoral votes at Congress has been designated a National Special Security Event and comes at the request of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and that of various reports concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Advertisement

The certification of electoral votes, which certifies the winner of the general election and the nation's next president, is normally a symbolic event.

Nearly four years ago, however, thousands of Trump supporters, angry their candidate lost and fueled by conspiracy theories, besieged the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the votes and naming Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.

At least five deaths have been attributed to the attack, which also saw some 140 police injured. The building sustained more than $2.8 million in damages. And more than 1,400 people have been charged across the country for their involvement.

Trump has also been charged in federal court for leading a wide-ranging campaign that included spreading misinformation to subvert Biden's election win, which culminated in the Capitol attack.

The Secret Service said Wednesday that the formal planning process for security for the upcoming certification event is underway with the formation of an executive steering committee, which is to be made up of senior federal, state and local law enforcement representatives and public safety partners.

The 2025 presidential inauguration that is to follow the vote certification on Jan. 20 had already been designated a National Special Security Event, and for which planning has been ongoing for several months, according to the Secret Service.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Francine weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern Louisiana
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Francine weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern Louisiana
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Francine was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday after making landfall in Louisiana's southern parish of Terrebonne as a Category 2 storm earlier in the day.
Philadelphia officer shot 80 days ago in traffic stop dies; Suspect to be charged with murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Philadelphia officer shot 80 days ago in traffic stop dies; Suspect to be charged with murder
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who has been hospitalized since being shot during a traffic stop more than 80 days ago has died, city authorities and officials announced Wednesday.
Prosecutor: Former Memphis cops laughed at dying Tyre Nichols
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutor: Former Memphis cops laughed at dying Tyre Nichols
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Three former Memphis police officers facing charges for their roles in Tyre Nichols' beating death in January 2023 "stood by his dying body and laughed," a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
Tennessee's Jim Sasser, former U.S. senator and ambassador to China, dead at 87
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tennessee's Jim Sasser, former U.S. senator and ambassador to China, dead at 87
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jim Sasser, who represented Tennessee for 18 years as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate and was the ambassador to China, died early Tuesday evening at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C.
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance will all attend 9/11 memorial ceremonies Wednesday in New York City, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.
U.S. senators seek federal antitrust investigation of generative AI providers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. senators seek federal antitrust investigation of generative AI providers
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Eight U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to undertake an antitrust investigation of the providers of generative AI content.
Justin Timberlake expected to plead guilty to lesser charge in DWI case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justin Timberlake expected to plead guilty to lesser charge in DWI case
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty to a traffic offense to end the drunk driving case against him in Sag Harbor, N.Y.
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Trump Media shares took a dive Wednesday, down 10.52% to $16.65 per share as of late afternoon following Donald Trump's Tuesday night presidential debate with Kamala Harris. It had risen prior to the debate.
Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Pakistani national was indicted Tuesday for allegedly attempting to commit an act of terrorism across national boundaries and murder-for-hire targeting former President Donald Trump and others.
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The BurgerFi restaurant chain and its subsidiary join a number of other companies who this year have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement