Sept. 12, 2024 / 9:22 AM

Boeing workers begin voting on whether to accept a tentative deal or strike

By Doug Cunningham
More than 33,000 International Association of Machinists District 751 Boeing workers started voting Thursday on whether to accept a tentative labor contract deal. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
More than 33,000 International Association of Machinists District 751 Boeing workers started voting Thursday on whether to accept a tentative labor contract deal. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing faces the potential for a strike as more than 33,000 workers will vote Thursday on a contract deal.

If the workers approve the deal, which includes a 25% raise over four years, a strike will be averted, but if they reject the proposal it could lead to a halt in production.

The vote is happening against a strike deadline of Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The bargaining committee of the International Association of Machinists District 751 representing Boeing workers is recommending workers vote yes on the tentative deal.

In a statement to members, the union negotiating team said in addition to the 25% raise over the four years of the proposed contract, the deal "secured the next commercial airplane program if launched during the life of the agreement, for our members in Puget Sound and Portland.

"Healthcare cost share is lowered, and retirement security is enhanced by adding an additional employer-paid benefit," it said.

Boeing's union workers also secured other improvements in career progression steps, vacation improvements, job code upgrades and worker input on safety and production quality.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg acknowledged in a staff note Wednesday that the reaction to the tentative agreement "has been passionate."

"I understand and respect that passion, but I ask you not to sacrifice the opportunity to secure our future together, because of the frustrations of the past," Ortberg wrote.

IAM District 751 President Jon Holden said earlier this week the proposed agreement is the best that can be achieved short of a strike. Holden told the Seattle Times Tuesday he expects IAM members to reject the deal and strike Boeing.

Boeing workers have experienced more than a decade of pay that hasn't kept up with the cost of living, so from their perspective, even relatively strong gains in the tentative proposed contract wouldn't make them whole on cost of living.

A strike could cost Boeing an estimated $1 billion a week.

If Boeing workers reject this deal and decide to strike, they will be following the footsteps of union workers in other industries pushing for gains, often turning to strikes and winning in an era if increased support for unions.

The United Auto Workers won a six-week strike against Detroit automakers last year.

The strike cost GM $1.1 billion and when it ended workers had made big gains.

The Teamsters won a historically strong contract in July and union airline pilots at American Airlines got a 46% raise over a four-year contract in 2023 while Southwest Airlines flight attendants won a 33% raise over the life of their new labor contract.

Boeing commercial airplanes division chief executive Stephanie Pope said in a Tuesday email that the contract Boeing is offering to union workers is the best the company has ever offered.

The IAM's Holden told his members the tentative deal is also the best the union has ever negotiated.

On social media and in marches at Boeing's Puget Sound facilities some of Boeing's union workers have called for a strike and urged fellow workers to reject the proposed deal.

Voting commenced Thursday with a strike deadline looming Friday at 12:01 a.m.

