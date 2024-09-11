Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 3:40 PM

Pakistani national charged in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, others

By Mike Heuer
Pakistani national Asif Merchant, 46, is alleged to be part of an Iranian-backed murder-for-hire plot to assassinate a politician, believed by FBI officials to be former President Donald Trump or U.S. government officials on U.S. soil. File Photo via Justice Department/UPI
1 of 2 | Pakistani national Asif Merchant, 46, is alleged to be part of an Iranian-backed murder-for-hire plot to assassinate a politician, believed by FBI officials to be former President Donald Trump or U.S. government officials on U.S. soil. File Photo via Justice Department/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Pakistani national was indicted Tuesday for allegedly attempting to commit an act of terrorism across national boundaries and a murder-for-hire plan targeting former President Donald Trump and others.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York federal court charged Asif Merchant, 46, also known as Asif Raza Merchant, after federal law enforcement arrested him in July, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

If convicted, Merchant could be sentenced to life in prison.

"As these terrorism and murder-for-hire charges against Asif Merchant demonstrate, we will continue to hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran's lethal plotting against Americans," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Related

"The Justice Department will not tolerate Iran's efforts to target our country's public officials and endanger our national security," Garland added.

The federal court filings against Merchant say he spent time in Iran before arriving in the United States in April.

Prosecutors say Merchant went to New York and contacted someone he thought would help him kill Trump, but that person reported the plot to law enforcement and became a confidential source for the FBI.

Advertisement

Merchant in early June met with the informant in New York to discuss the assassination plot and suggested more would be forthcoming, the DOJ said.

Merchant allegedly told the informant to arrange meetings with individuals who could help carry out targeted killings in the United States, which Merchant didn't know were undercover law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors said the criminal acts would include stealing documents or USB drives from the homes of Trump and others targeted for assassination, plan a protest and kill a politician or a government official.

Prosecutors say Merchant discussed how the first targeted individual would die under potential assassination scenarios and warned the informant the targeted person would have "security all around."

Merchant told the informant he would leave the United States and the assassination would occur afterward in late August or early September.

Prosecutors say Merchant on June 21 paid undercover law enforcement officers $5,000 in advance of the planned assassination and said the plot "absolutely" was moving forward and would happen.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the alleged plot is typical of the Iranian regime.

"This dangerous murder-for-hire plot was allegedly orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian regime's playbook," Wray said. "A foreign-directed plot to kill a public official, or any U.S. citizen, is a serious threat to our national security and will be met with the full might and resources of the FBI."

Advertisement

Secret Service officials in July warned Trump's campaign of an "evolving threat" after the Biden administration obtained intelligence regarding an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the presidential candidate in retaliation for ordering the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Trump was president and ordered a successful airstrike that targeted Soleimani and killed him in Baghdad in January 2020. Soleimani was Iran's top-ranking general when he died.

Latest Headlines

Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Trump Media stock tumbles to record low following his Harris debate performance
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Trump Media shares took a dive Wednesday, down 10.52% to $16.65 per share as of late afternoon following Donald Trump's Tuesday night presidential debate with Kamala Harris. It had risen prior to the debate.
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The BurgerFi restaurant chain and its subsidiary join a number of other companies who this year have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'In face of fear, we came together,' Biden reminds Americans at 9/11 ceremony
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance will all attend 9/11 memorial ceremonies Wednesday in New York City, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.
Hurricane Francine nears Louisiana coast with life-threatening wind, storm surge
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Francine nears Louisiana coast with life-threatening wind, storm surge
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Francine was marked by 90 mph sustained winds Wednesday as it moved within 155 miles of New Orleans. It is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana later in the afternoon or evening, according to the NHC.
Interior Department announces grants to restore, protect waterfowl habitats, wetlands
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior Department announces grants to restore, protect waterfowl habitats, wetlands
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Interior Department announced on Tuesday that they will give more than $46.2 million in grants to conserve or restore 91,425 acres of wetland and upland habitat for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds in 17 states.
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USDA reports say Boar's Head outbreak of listeria was 'imminent' at Virginia facility
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The spread of listeria in the United States. out of Boars Head's facility in Virginia, which has killed several and hospitalized dozens, first showed an "imminent" threat two years before the outbreak, reports say.
House speaker cancels vote on government funding bill amid GOP opposition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House speaker cancels vote on government funding bill amid GOP opposition
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday withdrew the GOP government funding bill from a scheduled vote after opposition from several Republican members forced him to postpone it.
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Mega Millions ticket purchased in a Houston suburb proved to be the winner of the seventh largest total in the game's history -- $800 million, lottery officials said on Wednesday.
Consumer prices rose 0.2% in August; yearly inflation falls to three-year low
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer prices rose 0.2% in August; yearly inflation falls to three-year low
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The annual inflation rate dropped to its lowest level since 2021 with the cost of customer goods increasing an expected seasonally adjusted 0.2% in August as compared to the previous month, the Labor Department said in i
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of starting the Line Fire last week that has scorched tens of thousands of acres in San Bernardino County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In debate, Trump rants, cites conspiracy theories as Harris pushes back, touts her vision for future
In debate, Trump rants, cites conspiracy theories as Harris pushes back, touts her vision for future
Indiana pair accused of pilfering bronze veteran markers from headstones
Indiana pair accused of pilfering bronze veteran markers from headstones
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
$800 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas
No injuries reported as Delta passenger jets damaged in Atlanta taxiway collision
No injuries reported as Delta passenger jets damaged in Atlanta taxiway collision
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
Police arrest man accused of igniting Line Fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement