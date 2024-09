Singer and actor Justin Timberlake likely will plead guilty to a misdemeanor driving offense in New York Friday to end the drunk driving case against him. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty to a traffic offense to end the drunk driving case against him in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Timberlake's attorney Edward Burke Jr. and prosecutors obtained the OK from the judge overseeing the case to allow Timberlake to plead guilty to a misdemeanor driving offense and drop the DWI charge against him in Suffolk County, N.Y. Advertisement

A court hearing is scheduled at 11 a.m. EDT Friday in Sag Harbor, where Timberlake is likely to enter his guilty plea to the lesser misdemeanor offense of driving while ability impaired, CBS News, ABC News and TMZ reported.

The potential penalty for the misdemeanor is between $300 and $500.

The plead deal will not reinstate Timberlake's driving privileges in New York, which were suspended on Aug. 2 after he refused to undergo a breathalyzer test when pulled over by a local police officer in June.

Timberlake is licensed in another state, so his driving privileges only are suspended in New York.

Timberlake had left the American Hotel and allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved into the oncoming traffic lane when a local police officer stopped him.

Advertisement

The officer said he smelled alcohol on Timberlake's breath and eventually arrested him.

The criminal complaint against him says Timberlake had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slowed speech, was unsteady while standing and failed a field sobriety test.

The complaint also says Timberlake told the officer he only had one drink.

Timberlake has continued performing in his musical "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour."