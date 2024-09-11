Philadelphia officer shot 80 days ago in traffic stop dies; Suspect to be charged with murder

Officer Jaime Roman of the Philadelphia Police Department died Tuesday night after being shot during a traffic stop in June. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Police Department/ Facebook

During a Wednesday morning press conference announcing Roman's death to the public, Mayor Cherelle Parker said she was at the hospital with other police officers and commanders Tuesday night when they learned of Roman's death.

"I told the officers last night, many of whom had served with him, his family, his police family, his parter, we'll never leave his side," she said. "And I told the officers taht we will be there for them as well.

"We ask them every day to go do a job for the people of Philadelphia, we ask them to protect and serve us to the best of their ability and it's a very, very difficult job. A this moment, it is our job to be there for them."

She said Wednesday was a day to remember Roman's sacrifice and that she was ordering all city flags to be flown at half-mast in his remembrance.

"We will not allow his death to be in vain," she said.

Roman was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood the night of June 22.

He and his partner had pulled over a blue Toyota Echo, and during the traffic stop, they learned the vehicle lacked registration and insurance. The driver, a 36-year-old Ramon Vazquez, also lacked a license.

While allowing Vazquez to remove his personal belongings from the car that was to be confiscated one of the officers spotted an empty gun holster on the floorboard, and when this was brought to the suspect's attention, he fled on foot.

As the officers pursued, Vazquez allegedly turned and fired three shots, one of which struck Roman in the neck. The suspect managed to evade arrest as Roman was receiving aid from his partner who did not continue the chase.

Roman was then transferred to the hospital where he remained until his death Tuesday night.

Vazquez was later detained by officers who forced their way into an E. Schiller Street residence where a firearm believed to have been used to shoot Roman was found along with magazines.

Police commissioner Kevin Bethel lamented that police on a regular basis confiscate vehicles for what preceded the shooting. He said the suspect could have walked away at any time and no one would have been hurt.

He said he was in the room when Roman "took his last breath" and called him a "fighter."

"He fought and he fought hard" to recover from his injuries, he said.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and Bethel said Vazquez will be charged with murder once the warrants are processed.

Roman leaves behind a wife, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.