Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets are on sale at a store with the jackpot standing at $1.1 billion in New York City on January 10, 2023. A winning ticket worth $800 million was purchased in Texas, lottery officials said on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Mega Millions ticket purchased in a Houston suburb proved to be the winner of the seventh largest total in the game's history -- $800 million, lottery officials said on Wednesday. The ticket purchased at the Murphy USA convenience store in Sugar Land, Texas, matched the winning numbers of 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66 with the gold Mega Ball 6, which were pulled Tuesday night. The drawing has a cash option of $404.2 million. Advertisement

"It's the 15th Mega Millions jackpot won in Texas, including one shared with other states, since the state joined the game in December 2003," Mega Millions officials said in a statement. "The huge prize is by far the largest Mega Million jackpot ever won in September, the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history and just the third won this year."

The last Mega Millions grand jackpot was back on March 26 when a ticket in New Jersey won the $1.128 billion prize, but no one has come forward yet to collect it.

The other jackpot, worth $552 million, was won on a single ticket from the Illinois Lottery on June 4.

Powerball, the country's other lottery game, will host a drawing on Wednesday for its jackpot of $134 million, which has a cash option of $67.6 million. The Mega Millions jackpot will start all over at $20 million on Friday.