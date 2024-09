Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., was hospitalized Tuesday night, his office said in a statement. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina was hospitalized Tuesday night, according to a statement for his office, after he reportedly collapsed during an event in the nation's capital. Wilson's hospitalization was announced late Tuesday in a post to his personal X account. Advertisement

Little information was given, other than the congressman had "taken ill" and was being evaluated at a Washington, D.C., hospital.

His son, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, said in a post to his own X account that he had spoke with his mother, who was at the hospital with the senior Wilson.

"Doctors have confirmed to us that he has experienced stroke-like symptoms," Alan Wilson said.

"I was able to speak with him moments ago and I am incredibly thankful that he is stable and being monitored by medical professionals."

The announcement from Joe Wilson's office comes after he had collapsed Tuesday night during a Ukraine Independence Day celebration in Washington D.C., The Hill reported.

An unnamed congressional aid with knowledge of the incident also told NBC News that Wilson had collapsed during a D.C. event.

Advertisement

The 77-year-old Charleston native was first elected to the U.S. Congress in 2001, and is seeking re-election this November. He is being challenged for his 2nd Congressional seat by Democrat David Robinson II.

He also serves as a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.