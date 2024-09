Secretary of the Department of Interior Deb Haaland testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on May 8, 2024. She praised an announcement this week to purchase land that will protect and enhance waterfowl habitat and wetlands. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Interior Department announced on Tuesday that they will give more than $46.2 million in grants to conserve or restore 91,425 acres of wetland and upland habitat for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds in 17 states. The funding, approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, will be matched with partner funding by $99.1 million from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. Advertisement

"Investing in wetlands conservation is an investment in the health of our environment and our economy," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. "These grants will preserve essential habitats for migratory birds and boost local economies through enhanced recreational opportunity."

The commission has helped conserve many waterfowl habitats throughout the country and enhanced many of the popular destinations for hunting and birding.

"Across the country, migratory birds and their habitat are at risk due to drought, warmer temperatures and rising seas," Service Director Martha Williams said in a statement. "Projects supported through these grants help bolster wetlands biodiversity and increase habitat for billions of migrating birds while expanding outdoor recreation opportunities for surrounding communities."

The funds will be used to purchase habitat in the BearRiver Watershed Conservation Area in Idaho; the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Missouri, the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland; the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois; the Panther Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Mississippi, the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia; and the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.

In April 2023, the Interior Department said the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission approved $146 million in support of wetlands conservation projects around the country.