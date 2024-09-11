Consumer prices rose 0.2% in August; yearly inflation falls to three-year low

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer prices rose slightly in August as the annual inflation rate dropped to its lowest level since 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The monthly August figure rose 0.2%, in line with the forecast by Dow Jones economists while the annual inflation CPI figure of 2.5% was just under the predicted 2.6% over the past 12 months. The CPI is one of the inflation gauges closely watched by the Federal Reserve in determining when, or if, it would adjust interest rates.