Indiana pair accused of pilfering bronze veteran markers from headstones

Terry L. Wood, 53, and Breanna C. Puentez, 25, each are charged with felony offenses for theft and cemetery mischief for allegedly stealing at least 15 bronze markers from veterans' graves and damaging another in cemeteries in northwestern Indiana. Photo by La Porte County Sheriff's Office

An investigation dubbed "Justice, Peace and Salute" resulted in the arrest of Terry L. Wood, 53, and Breanna C. Puentez, 25, both of whom are charged with felonies for theft and cemetery mischief.

The investigators received information on Aug. 29 that helped identify one of the suspects.

Police arrested Wood Sunday morning and Puentez later that same day.

"On Aug. 28th, the agency publicly announced the investigation and encouraged citizens to visit the grave sites of deceased veterans," the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media. "Just one day later, credible information was provided to investigators identifying a suspect."

Detectives arrested Wood at a residence located in the 400 block of Andrew Avenue in La Porte and recovered evidence of the alleged crime.

They arrested Puentez for her alleged participation in the thefts.

Wood is being held on a $15,005 cash bond while Puentez does not qualify for a bond.

"This type of criminal behavior is disgusting,unacceptable and will not be tolerated in La Porte County," Capt. Derek Allen said.

Allen said he hopes justice will be served and "U.S. veterans, both deceased and living, can find peace and comfort with these arrests."

The U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs participated in the investigation, along with four La Porte County law enforcement agencies.