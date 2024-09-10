Trending
Sept. 10, 2024 / 5:31 PM

Trump, Harris debate expected to show stark contrasts on policy issues, personalities

By Chris Benson
This first 90-minute debate will air at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday night in the "City of Brotherly Love” and may be watched on multiple television networks and live-stream platforms -- such as ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount and CBS platforms. Additionally, SiriusXM users may listen on Channel 370. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
This first 90-minute debate will air at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday night in the "City of Brotherly Love" and may be watched on multiple television networks and live-stream platforms -- such as ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount and CBS platforms. Additionally, SiriusXM users may listen on Channel 370.

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Tonight, political observers and the public will learn if Tuesday's first presidential debate with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the coveted swing-state Pennsylvania will move the needle with voters after the fallout from July's last debate that saw President Joe Biden exit the race weeks later.

This first 90-minute debate will air at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday night in Philadelphia and will be carried on multiple television networks and live-stream platforms -- such as ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount and CBS platforms. Additionally, SiriusXM users can listen on Channel 370.

The highly anticipated debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia with the Democratic nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican nominee challenging her for White House, former President Donald Trump, will be moderated by two ABC network faces, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.

Along with ABC, the NBC News live blog on the debate will show latest updates, analysis and fact-checking.

Among the debate rules and stipulations, no live audience will be in attendance and no opening statements will be given by either Trump or Harris. But each candidate has two minutes for closing statements of which the ex-president will give last after Harris as determined by coin flip. Microphones will be live during the time it is a candidates' turn to speak and muted for the other candidate during the same time.

Two minutes will be given to answer questions by the two ABC moderators, two minutes for rebuttals and one extra minute for any follow-up or clarifications. The vice president will be placed at the podium on the left side, which to television viewers will appear on the right side of a screen. And campaign staffers are not allowed to interact with Harris or Trump during commercial breaks.

It is expected to cover a wide range of topics, for example, such as the economy, inflation, immigration, reproductive rights and individual liberties.

A school shooting days ago by a 14-year-old in Georgia with an AR-15 style weapon -- a similar type used in Trump's attempted assassination in July on the other side of the same state -- may be on the topic of crime or gun violence that has gripped the U.S. in the last 20 years or so.

Trump's baseless claims about election fraud and interference along with what the candidates feel are norms of American democracy will likely blend together in a variety of different questions as topics of foreign policy will take center stage.

Tuesday night's debate arrives with Harris' stunning endorsement recently by former Vice President Dick Cheney, a longtime staunch Republican Party leader, Defense Secretary and former GOP-aligned Halliburton oil company CEO.

In doing so, Cheney bridges political ties to the foreign policy ideals of former President Ronald Reagan, whose name is often invoked in reference to Trump.

It may offer stark or confusing contrasts to some viewers on where Trump and Harris stand on particular issues of global diplomacy, more so likely with high-profile names like Cheney endorsing others like Harris "across the aisle" that historically, or normally, would be in opposition.

Meanwhile, an Oct. 1 date is set for the two vice presidential candidates, Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio's Republican Sen. JD Vance, to face off in a New York City debate moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and the network's chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

