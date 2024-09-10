Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 6:38 AM

Treasury says nearly 50 million people have enrolled in Obamacare since 2014

By UPI Staff
The Treasury Department on Tuesday said that 49.4 million unique individuals have enrolled in healthcare under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, since 2014. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI
1 of 3 | The Treasury Department on Tuesday said that 49.4 million unique individuals have enrolled in healthcare under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, since 2014. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday announced that nearly 50 million people have received healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act in the past decade.

The department released new data showing that 49.4 million unique individuals, representing one in seven Americans, had been covered under the healthcare law, commonly known as Obamacare, since it went into effect on Jan. 1, 2014.

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that "enrollment has surged under the Biden-Harris administration," reaching an all-time high of 20.8 million people following the open enrollment period for 2024.

Additionally, the Treasury said that since January 2021, 18.2 million Americans have enrolled in ACA coverage for the first time.

"The number of people ever covered through the Affordable Care Act's health insurance marketplaces substantially exceeds the number of people covered at any point in time, reflecting the Affordable Care Act's role in providing coverage during life transitions like periods between jobs," the department said.

The Treasury said that higher enrollment was driven by the administration lowering costs by expanding the premium tax credit to include families over 400% of the federal poverty level -- with a household income of $58,000 for a single person and $120,000 for a family of four -- for the first time.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden, who served as vice president along former President Barack Obama when the law was passed, said in a statement that the ACA was "more popular than ever" due to the changes.

"We lowered costs for ACA coverage by an average of $800 per year for millions of Americans, invested in outreach and in-person assistance to help people get the coverage that is right for them, and eliminated red tape," Biden said.

Latest Headlines

Stationary Francine threatens Texas, Louisiana coasts as midweek hurricane
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stationary Francine threatens Texas, Louisiana coasts as midweek hurricane
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Francine is intensifying and is projected to reach Louisiana and Texas by Tuesday as the Atlantic's fourth hurricane this season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
N.C. high court orders removal of RFK Jr.'s name from state's November ballot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.C. high court orders removal of RFK Jr.'s name from state's November ballot
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A divided Supreme Court of North Carolina has ruled to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name from the state's general election ballot.
California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Line Fire in California's San Bernardino County is only 5% contained late Monday after expanding to 20,552 acres and forcing thousands of people to evacuate since it ignited four days ago.
Authorities find Vermont crash site of missing plane, recover bodies of all 4 onboard
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Authorities find Vermont crash site of missing plane, recover bodies of all 4 onboard
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont on Monday announced they found the crash site of a small plane that went missing a day prior and recovered four bodies from the aircraft. There were no survivors.
Colorado man found dead in Grand Canyon, becoming latest hiker to die in nat'l park
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Colorado man found dead in Grand Canyon, becoming latest hiker to die in nat'l park
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Colorado man hiking the Grand Canyon was found dead over the weekend, officials said Monday, making him the latest person to die within the park this summer.
On anniversary of disabilities act, Biden calls ADA source of 'respect, pride and dignity'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On anniversary of disabilities act, Biden calls ADA source of 'respect, pride and dignity'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the White House on Monday, calling it a source of opportunity for millions.
Michigan Supreme Court rules RFK Jr.'s name will appear on ballot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court rules RFK Jr.'s name will appear on ballot
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Despite his objection, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will appear on Michigan's Nov. 5 presidential ballot, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday.
9/11 remembrance ceremonies planned for national cemeteries, Pentagon, NYC
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
9/11 remembrance ceremonies planned for national cemeteries, Pentagon, NYC
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Remembrance events will be held at U.S. national cemeteries across 34 states and Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the nation pauses to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.
Civil trial begins for 'Trump Train' participants accused of harassing Biden bus in Texas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Civil trial begins for 'Trump Train' participants accused of harassing Biden bus in Texas
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A civil trial seeking to hold six Texas supporters of former President Donald Trump responsible for participating in a "Trump Train" harassment of a Biden-Harris campaign bus in 2020 began Monday in Austin.
Harvey Weinstein rushed to emergency heart surgery in New York ahead of court date
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein rushed to emergency heart surgery in New York ahead of court date
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ex-Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, waiting on his second sex crimes trial, had emergency heart surgery on Monday at New York's Bellevue Hospital, his representatives confirmed. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
California calls up National Guard, orders evacuations as Line Fire expands
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Civil trial begins for 'Trump Train' participants accused of harassing Biden bus in Texas
Civil trial begins for 'Trump Train' participants accused of harassing Biden bus in Texas
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement