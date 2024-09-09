Tropical Storm Francine threatens Texas, Louisiana coasts

Tropical Storm Francine emerged in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of Louisiana and Texas. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico turned into Tropical Storm Francine on Monday and is expected to reach Louisiana and Texas by Wednesday possibly as a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. In its 9 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Cetner said Francine, was carrying maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph as it was located about 460 miles south-southeast of Cameron, La., moving north-northwest at about 5 mph. Francine is packing heavy rain, which is expected to turn into urban and coastal flooding once the storm reaches land. Advertisement

"Gradual intensification is expected over the next day with more significant intensification on Tuesday and Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center said in a statement.

Tropical storm force winds are extending some 160 miles from the center of the storm, which was moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

"Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area along the northern coast of Mexico and extreme southern Texas beginning on Tuesday and for extreme northern Texas and portions of the Louisiana coast on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Forecasters predict rainfall from Francine could range from 4-8 inches with isolated areas receiving as much as 12 inches. Storm surge could reach as high as 10 feet in Cameron and Vermillion Bay in Louisiana.

The mouth of the Mississippi River could see storm surge as high as 7 feet while High Island, Texas, near the Bolivar Peninsula, could see it reach 5 feet.

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves," the center said. "Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycles and can vary greatly over short distances."

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barra del Tordo, Mexico, to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield, Texas.

A tropical storm watch signifies that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

So far this hurricane season there have been five named storms -- Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto.