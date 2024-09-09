Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 7:17 AM

White House approves rule to increase access to mental health services

By Clyde Hughes
The White House on Monday said it approved a final rule requiring health plans to prove mental health care and substance abuse care access. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The White House on Monday said it approved a final rule requiring health plans to prove mental health care and substance abuse care access. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Monday a new final rule meant to require health plans to improve access to mental health and substance abuse care for an affordable price.

The rule aims to ensure that health insurers comply with the Mental Health Parity and Addition Equity Act to reinforce its "fundamental purpose" that Americans have the same access to mental health and substance use benefits as physical health benefits, the White House said.

Under the rule, health plans are required to make changes, such as adding more mental health and substance use professionals to their networks or reducing barriers for providers carrying out care if comparative analyses, required under updates to the MHPAEA in 2020 show that they fail to meet the law's requirements.

Additionally, health plans will be encouraged to make clear what they do and do not provide and will be barred from making it harder for people to access mental health and substance abuse disorder benefits with restrictive authorizations or other medical management techniques.

Related

The rule will also close other loopholes in the MHPAEA, such as requiring state and local government plans to comply with the law.

"Mental health care is health care," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "But for far too many Americans, critical care and treatments are out of reach. Today, my administration is taking action to address our nation's mental health crisis by ensuring mental health coverage will be covered at the same level as other health care for Americans."

The White House said the new rule is meant to affect financial barriers to mental health and substance abuse care as well as access barriers.

"We are building on this lifesaving and life-changing work by announcing the finalization of a historic rule that will expand mental health care across the nation so more of our loved ones, neighbors, coworkers and classmates receive the care they deserve," Vice President Kamala Harris said.

The White House said the Department of Health and Human Services is also releasing new tools for states to ensure compliance with the law for those using Medicaid benefits.

