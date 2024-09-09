Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 4:15 PM

Indiana woman who tried to rescue friends in rip current in Puerto Rico missing

By Allen Cone

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A woman is missing after attempting to rescue two friends caught in a rip current off Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, officials said.

On Sunday night, the 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was visiting the island and went swimming with two of her friends, the Coast Guard said.

The woman had entered the water to aid the two others, El Nuevo Dia reported.

The friends were rescued and assisted ashore by bystanders and local rescue personnel.

"This is the person who sets out to try to rescue other ladies ... Unfortunately, she is the person who does not appear," Carlos Acevedo, director of the Municipal Emergency Management Office of the capital, said in an interview with WKAQ radio.

At Sector San Juan, Coast Guard watch-standers received an initial notification at 6:32 p.m. local time from a bystander who said they heard screaming at the beach and observed two people in distress in the water.

Launched were an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen in Puerto Rico, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane from Air Station Mobile, Ala., and a 33-foot special purpose craft for law enforcement from Station San Juan.

Also involved in the search are Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine units, and state and municipal Emergency Management rescue personnel.

