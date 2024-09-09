On anniversary of disabilities act, Biden calls ADA source of 'respect, pride and dignity'

1 of 4 | President Joe Biden makes remarks during an event to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the White House on Monday, calling it a source of opportunity for millions. After being introduced by North Wales Borough, Pa., Mayor Neil McDevitt, who has been deaf since birth, Biden issued remarks from the South Portico of the White House in which he praised the accomplishments of the ADA but also noted more work is needed to provide dignity and pride for the disabled. Advertisement

"More than three decades after ADA's passage, many of us can still recall an America where a person with disabilities could be denied service at a restaurant or grocery store," the president said. "An employer could refuse to interview you or hire you because of a disability.

"But for more than 61 million Americans living with disabilities, these laws are a source of opportunity, respect, pride and dignity."

The ADA, signed in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government' programs and services.

Advertisement

The law is meant to ensure that the disabled have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else, extending civil rights protections to the disabled in much the same way as they are provided to people on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age and religion.

While its provisions have been in effect for 34 years, Biden cautioned Monday there is much work yet to be done and touted the efforts made his administration, including this year's Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Of course, these laws did not bring an end to the work we need to do," he said. "That's why Kamala and I have been so determined to move our nation forward for Americans living with disabilities and transforming the way the economy works for all Americans."

Specifically, Biden cited his administration's work in helping to integrate the disabled into the U.S. workforce and economy.

Since he and Harris took office, he said, Americans with disabilities have seen a historic high in employment, a record low unemployment and high labor force participation. The number of people with disabilities in registered apprenticeships has nearly tripled, from less than 2,500 at the end of FY20 to more than 6,800 today, he said.

Advertisement

The Department of Labor has taken the lead in a "whole-of-government approach" to advancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, Biden said, pointing to $435 million invested to promote competitive integrated employment.

Also during the last four years, employment of people with disabilities in the federal government has increased 20% while the Social Security Administration is seeking to better serve the disabled by moving more services online and streamlining the disability application process, according to the White House.