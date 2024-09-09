Judge agrees to move Bryan Kohberger's murder trial from University of Idaho area

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with first-degree murder of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy Latah County Sheriff's Office | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday moved the venue for the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, from Moscow. Judge John Judge sided with the defense, citing concerns that the local community is prejudiced against Kohberger, 29. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the first-degree murder case. Advertisement

"Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating 'reasonable likelihood' that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County," the judge wrote in the order granting the change.

He also noted Latah County does not have the resources to accommodate a trial with such a high amount of interest.

The judge referred the case to an administrative director to decide the new venue with a jury pool from there.

The trial could be moved to Boise in Alda County, which is 326 miles south of Moscow. Kohberger's lawyers want the trial to take place in Boise, the capital and largest city in Idaho.

Advertisement

Latah County has a population of 41,000 residents and includes the University of Idaho.

The trial had been scheduled to begin June 2, 2025, and last about three months.

The judge heard arguments from attorneys on both sides on Aug. 29.

"The court has spent many months carefully considering the legal and logistical concerns with a trial of this length and magnitude, carefully reading each submission, listening to each expert, and evaluating each party's position," he wrote in the order released Monday. "Based upon the totality of the factors, Defendant's Motion for Change of Venue is granted."

Lawyers for Kohberger argued the local jury pool in Latah County was tainted by pretrial publicity.

Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and found the "pressure to convict" Kohberger was shown to be "so severe" that the venue couldn't be impartial.

The defense phone survey found 98% of the respondents knew about the case and 70% believe Kohberger is guilty.

The prosecution countered that the case has national and international interest, so a change of venue wouldn't make a difference.

Kohberger is charged with the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle on Nov. 13, 2022.

Advertisement

Their home, which has since been demolished, was located off the school's main campus.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, Pa.

Kohberger was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in Pullman, which is 11 miles west of Moscow.

Investigators have linked him to a white vehicle seen near the killings. DNA was recovered from a tan leather knife sheath found in the home and cellphone location data was nearby, according to court documents.

His attorneys say they have an alibi as part of his defense.