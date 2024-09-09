Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 2:02 PM

Judge agrees to move Bryan Kohberger's murder trial from University of Idaho area

By Allen Cone
Bryan Kohberger has been charged with first-degree murder of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy Latah County Sheriff's Office
Bryan Kohberger has been charged with first-degree murder of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy Latah County Sheriff's Office | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday moved the venue for the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, from Moscow.

Judge John Judge sided with the defense, citing concerns that the local community is prejudiced against Kohberger, 29. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the first-degree murder case.

Advertisement

"Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating 'reasonable likelihood' that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County," the judge wrote in the order granting the change.

He also noted Latah County does not have the resources to accommodate a trial with such a high amount of interest.

Related

The judge referred the case to an administrative director to decide the new venue with a jury pool from there.

The trial could be moved to Boise in Alda County, which is 326 miles south of Moscow. Kohberger's lawyers want the trial to take place in Boise, the capital and largest city in Idaho.

Advertisement

Latah County has a population of 41,000 residents and includes the University of Idaho.

The trial had been scheduled to begin June 2, 2025, and last about three months.

The judge heard arguments from attorneys on both sides on Aug. 29.

"The court has spent many months carefully considering the legal and logistical concerns with a trial of this length and magnitude, carefully reading each submission, listening to each expert, and evaluating each party's position," he wrote in the order released Monday. "Based upon the totality of the factors, Defendant's Motion for Change of Venue is granted."

Lawyers for Kohberger argued the local jury pool in Latah County was tainted by pretrial publicity.

Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and found the "pressure to convict" Kohberger was shown to be "so severe" that the venue couldn't be impartial.

The defense phone survey found 98% of the respondents knew about the case and 70% believe Kohberger is guilty.

The prosecution countered that the case has national and international interest, so a change of venue wouldn't make a difference.

Kohberger is charged with the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle on Nov. 13, 2022.

Advertisement

Their home, which has since been demolished, was located off the school's main campus.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, Pa.

Kohberger was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in Pullman, which is 11 miles west of Moscow.

Investigators have linked him to a white vehicle seen near the killings. DNA was recovered from a tan leather knife sheath found in the home and cellphone location data was nearby, according to court documents.

His attorneys say they have an alibi as part of his defense.

Latest Headlines

Federal trial begins for 3 ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Federal trial begins for 3 ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the federal trial of three former Memphis officers on civil-rights violations related to the 2023 beating death of motorist Tyre Nichols.
Tropical Storm Francine threatens Texas, Louisiana coasts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Francine threatens Texas, Louisiana coasts
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Sunday night, prompting a tropical storm warning to be issued for southern Texas.
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Schools closed on 3rd day of manhunt for alleged Kentucky highway shooter
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Several school districts in central Kentucky are closed out of precaution and charges filed on the third day of a manhunt for the alleged Kentucky highway shooter who injured five people with an AR-15-style weapon.
Big Lots files for bankruptcy, announces plans for sale to L.A. investment group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Big Lots files for bankruptcy, announces plans for sale to L.A. investment group
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Discount department store chain Big Lots entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday and announced a sales agreement to Los Angeles-based investment group Nexus Capital Management.
House Republicans release report on Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Republicans release report on Afghanistan withdrawal
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- House Republicans released a report Monday criticizing the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Norfolk Southern launches investigation into CEO Alan Shaw
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern announced on Sunday that it is investigating CEO Alan Shaw for "allegations of potential conduct" that could be connected with a workplace relationship.
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Republicans want to tie proof-of-citizenship voter requirement to stopgap funding
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Lawmakers are back on Capitol Hill Monday and Republicans are pushing for new voter registration requirements that would require providing certain proof-of-citizenship documentation.
White House approves rule to increase access to mental health services
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House approves rule to increase access to mental health services
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Monday a new final rule meant to require health plans to improve access to mental health and substance abuse care for an affordable price.
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Walt Ehmer, the president and chief executive officer of Waffle House, died Sunday, the iconic American chain said. He was 58.
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in shooting nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Australian police say suspect who allegedly burned baby in unprovoked attack fled country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement