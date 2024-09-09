Apple shows off new iPhone 16 with bigger screen, artificial intelligence

1 of 3 | The new Apple 16 will come in five colors and two models: Pro and Max. Photo courtesy Apple

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Apple on Monday showed off the iPhone 16, the tech company's first model to incorporate artificial intelligence, during its annual hardware event in Cupertino, Calif. Apple also announced updates to other products: Apple Watch, with a sleep apnea feature, and AirPod, including clinical-grade hearing aid and testing. Both of those features are awaiting regulators' approval. Advertisement

The company, which has the world's largest market capitalization of $3.6 trillion, yearly introduces new products.

In June, Apple announced plans for Apple Intelligence, as well as a new operating system, iPads and computers at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Generative AI, which is like ChatGPT, creates text and images based on natural language prompts.

Instead of "AI-powered," CEO Tim Cook and others are referring to Apple's "intelligent" features.

Siri, the virtual assistant, becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience. It will enable more natural conversations with Siri.

"iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus mark the beginning of a new era for iPhone with Apple Intelligence delivering powerful, personal, and private experiences to our users," Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing, said in a news release. "This is the perfect time for customers to upgrade or make the switch to iPhone."

The features include writing tools that use AI to help draft emails and texts.

The new iPhone 16 will allow users to get information about things around them just by pointing their camera, the company announced.

The iPhone 16 comes with 17% more system memory bandwidth to better support Apple Intelligence.

And the beefed up memory also lets you shoot in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, with the ability to make the video slow-motion after recording a clip, rather than trying to grab the right setting as the action is happening.

The two models are Phone 16 Pro Max and the smaller Phone 16 Pro. The features are similar except for size.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is 6.9 inches diagonally, will cost $1,199, making it the most expensive iPhone Apple ever sold. In 2017, the iPhone X cost $999.

The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro will cost $999 and is bigger by 0.2 inches than last year's models. The new one is 6.3 inches.

Apple said the devices include the thinnest borders and feature the longest-lasting battery life on any of its iPhones. The Max offers 33 hours of video playback and iPhone 16 Pro has 27 hours.

It comes in four colors: white titanium, darker titanium, natural titanium and a brown-colored desert titanium.

Apple released the first iPhone on June 29, 2007, with a 3.5-inch multi-touch display, a 2-megapixel camera and a touch-friendly interface. Its cost was $499.

Apple iPod 4

The AirPods were redesigned to make them fit better into user ears. They also come with more control to play and pause music, start and end calls, and also include USB-C via the charging case.

The battery life is up to 30 hours.

The model will come with a clinical-grade over-the-counter hearing aid feature and include clinical hearing test that users can access on their iPhones. Apple said it expects to receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators soon.

"After you take a hearing test, your AirPods Pro are transformed into a personalized hearing aid, hosting the specific sounds you need in real time," Apple's VP of Health, Sumbul Ahmad Desai said in a news release.

The new model will start at $129. And AirPods 4 with the active noise cancellation feature cost $179.

The first iPods were released on Nov. 10, 2001, at a cost of $399.

Apple has debuted an update to its high-end headphones, the AirPods Max, which now includes USB-C charging. The cost is $549.

They come in midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange, and offer USB-C charging for more convenience.

Apple Watch Series 10

The latest device, which offers underwater features and sleep apnea, is the thinnest yet has the largest-ever screen display.

"With a larger screen, you can increase the font size without sacrificing content and you can see an additional line of text in apps like messages, mail and news," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating oOfficer, said at the event, said at the event. "The device is more energy-efficient than the previous one, as well, and charges faster."

It can now go 20 feet underwater and features a water temperature sensor and a depth gauge. Designed for snorkeling, it includes direction and time spent underwater.

The watch can detect sleep apnea, the company said. The feature is awaiting clearance from the FDA, Apple said, and is expected to be available in over 150 countries and regions later this month.

"Around the world, Apple Watch has had an immeasurable positive impact on people by helping them stay healthy, active, safe, and connected to the things that matter to them - and it's helped save countless lives along the way," Williams said in a news release.

The watches are available in aluminum and titanium, in an array of colors and finishes

The new watch will start at $399, according to the company.

The first Apple Watch was first released in April 2015, starting at $549.