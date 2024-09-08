Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2024 / 8:10 PM / Updated at 8:28 PM

Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge

By Mark Moran
Dozens of people were injured when a driver rammed a truck into an Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, Arizona Saturday night. The driver was arrested. Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Police Department.
Dozens of people were injured when a driver rammed a truck into an Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, Arizona Saturday night. The driver was arrested. Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Police Department.

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police are investigating the crash of a vehicle into an Elks Lodge Saturday night in Apache Junction, AZ, a suburb of Phoenix, injuring more than two dozen people.

"The driver is in custody, and alcohol was a contributing factor," the Apache Junction Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Advertisement

The Apache Junction Elks Lodge's Facebook page says there was an "open mic" night taking place at the venue when the accident occurred. All of the injured people were adults and were sitting inside the establishment, according to the Superstition Fire Department.

Ten of the injured people were transported to local hospitals and 15 other victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

The Elks Lodge is on N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, a city about 45 minutes east of Phoenix amid sprawling cacti fields and open Sonoran desert.

A photo released by local police late on Saturday showed a dark-colored full size pickup truck having come to rest near a stage inside the lodge, surrounded by debris, appearing to have driven into the building.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing and the largest union of the troubled aerospace company on Sunday agreed to a new contract that if ratified would avoid a strike scheduled for Friday among production workers.
Cyclone roller coaster reopens in Coney Island, N.Y., 2 weeks after malfunction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cyclone roller coaster reopens in Coney Island, N.Y., 2 weeks after malfunction
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cyclone wooden roller coaster at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., is back open two weeks after a mechanical malfunction closed the famous ride.
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in shooting nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
Harris, Trump buckle down for Tuesday debate prep
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harris, Trump buckle down for Tuesday debate prep
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trail Sunday, and remain deep in preparations for Tuesday's debate in Philadelphia, the first time the two will face off onstage.
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate.
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have extended home loans to undocumented immigrants under a program designed to increase homeownership in the state.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups force automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney intends to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
U.S. News // 2 days ago
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed what the White House called a landmark pro-union executive order giving workers more opportunities to join unions Friday while visiting the election battleground state of Michigan.
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Massachusetts doctor Jacquelyn Starer got 9 months in prison Thursday for punching a female police officer in the head during the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement