Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2024 / 4:11 PM

Harris, Trump buckle down for Tuesday debate prep

By Mark Moran
Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in Johnston Pennsylvania on August 30. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
1 of 3 | Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in Johnston Pennsylvania on August 30. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trail Sunday, and remain deep in preparations for Tuesday's debate in Philadelphia, the first time the two will face off onstage.

Polls show a tightening race with no clear leader and the debate could be critical in turning the contest.

Advertisement

Trump held a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday where he lambasted Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and mentioned Tuesday's scheduled debate, while harkening back to his debate with President Joe Biden in which the president stumbled badly.

Trump said during the Wisconsin appearance that the country is run by "stupid people" and that we "found that out at the debate with Joe (Biden)."

Related

"We're going to find it out again on Tuesday night. Is anybody going to be watching?" Trump asked the crowd. The former president predicted that pundits would say he lost the debate, even "if I destroy her."

Harris continued her senate preparations while in Pittsburgh while Walz delivered the keynote address at a Human Rights Campaign dinner Saturday night where he took issue with the GOP's stance on gun control and LGBTQ+ issues.

Advertisement

Harris is scheduled to be in North Carolina on Thursday and Pennsylvania on Friday.

Trump's campaign website shows no events scheduled. His running mate, Ohio Sen J.D. Vance, plans to be at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Sunday after speaking at campaign rallies in the Phoenix area last week.

Hawkish former Vice President Dick Cheney has taken the unusual step of endorsing Harris, calling Trump a "historic threat to our republic," Cheney is also the father of former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., whom Trump shunned when she would not support him. Liz Cheney said she will vote and Harris and campaign against Trump in key states.

Former President George W. Bush won't endorse a candidate in the election because "President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago," his office said Saturday.

Former GOP candidate Nikki Haley, who has endorsed Trump, said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation she hasn't been asked to campaign for Trump and isn't advising him or his campaign, but she remains "on standby."

Latest Headlines

'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in shooting nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
Cyclone roller coaster reopens in Coney Island 2 weeks after malfunction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cyclone roller coaster reopens in Coney Island 2 weeks after malfunction
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cyclone wooden roller coaster at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., is back open two weeks after a mechanical malfunction closed the famous ride.
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing and the largest union of the troubled aerospace company on Sunday agreed to a new contract that if ratified would avoid a strike scheduled for Friday among production workers.
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate.
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have extended home loans to undocumented immigrants under a program designed to increase homeownership in the state.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups force automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney intends to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
U.S. News // 2 days ago
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed what the White House called a landmark pro-union executive order giving workers more opportunities to join unions Friday while visiting the election battleground state of Michigan.
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Massachusetts doctor Jacquelyn Starer got 9 months in prison Thursday for punching a female police officer in the head during the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Gun deaths to children, teens up in almost all states
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Gun deaths to children, teens up in almost all states
Sept. 6, 2024 As news of yet another senseless school shooting makes headlines, a new report finds the number of children who lose their lives to injury and gun violence has risen in almost all states since 2018.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement