Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58

Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, died Sunday following a long illness, the American restaurant chain said. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Walt Ehmer, the president and chief executive officer of Waffle House, has died, the iconic American chain said. He was 58. Ehmer, who had worked at Waffle House for more than 30 years, died Sunday following "a long illness," the company confirmed to UPI in an emailed statement. Advertisement

Little information was released concerning Ehmer's death, but Waffle House said it will share more details, including about his life, in the coming days.

"For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt's family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," it said, adding that Ehmer "will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family."

His death had earlier Sunday been announced by the Atlanta Police Foundation, where had had been "a beloved member" of its board of trustees, it said.

"Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta," the Atlanta Police Foundation said in a statement on Facebook.

"His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Advertisement

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta, near where Waffle House was founded, issued a statement of condolences.

Ehmer's "leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond," Dickens said. "He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many."

Ehmer is an alumnus of Georgia Tech. The Georgia Tech Alumni Association states that he joined Waffle House in 1992 and "quickly rose to senior leadership" and was named president in 2002, CEO in 2012 and chairman in 2022.

"Ehmer will be remembered for a lifetime of service, both to his alma mater and the broader community," the alumni association said.

Waffle House was founded in Avondale Estates, Ga., in 1955 and has grown to more than 1,900 locations in 25 estates. The chain restaurant employees more that 40,000 people, according to its website.

Notable deaths of 2024