Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2024 / 10:00 PM

Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58

By Darryl Coote
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, died Sunday following a long illness, the American restaurant chain said. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, died Sunday following a long illness, the American restaurant chain said. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Walt Ehmer, the president and chief executive officer of Waffle House, has died, the iconic American chain said. He was 58.

Ehmer, who had worked at Waffle House for more than 30 years, died Sunday following "a long illness," the company confirmed to UPI in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

Little information was released concerning Ehmer's death, but Waffle House said it will share more details, including about his life, in the coming days.

"For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt's family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," it said, adding that Ehmer "will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family."

Related

His death had earlier Sunday been announced by the Atlanta Police Foundation, where had had been "a beloved member" of its board of trustees, it said.

"Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta," the Atlanta Police Foundation said in a statement on Facebook.

"His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Advertisement

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta, near where Waffle House was founded, issued a statement of condolences.

Ehmer's "leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond," Dickens said. "He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many."

Ehmer is an alumnus of Georgia Tech. The Georgia Tech Alumni Association states that he joined Waffle House in 1992 and "quickly rose to senior leadership" and was named president in 2002, CEO in 2012 and chairman in 2022.

"Ehmer will be remembered for a lifetime of service, both to his alma mater and the broader community," the alumni association said.

Waffle House was founded in Avondale Estates, Ga., in 1955 and has grown to more than 1,900 locations in 25 estates. The chain restaurant employees more that 40,000 people, according to its website.

Notable deaths of 2024

Johnny Gaudreau
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau looks to pass the puck during a game in St. Louis on December 16, 2018. Gaudreau, who first played for the Calgary Flames before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets, died at the age of 31 along with his brother Matthew after they were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes on August 29. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in shooting nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police are investigating the crash of a vehicle into an Elks Lodge Saturday night in Apache Junction, AZ, a suburb of Phoenix, injuring more than two dozen people.
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing and the largest union of the troubled aerospace company on Sunday agreed to a new contract that if ratified would avoid a strike scheduled for Friday among production workers.
Cyclone roller coaster reopens in Coney Island, N.Y., 2 weeks after malfunction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cyclone roller coaster reopens in Coney Island, N.Y., 2 weeks after malfunction
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cyclone wooden roller coaster at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., is back open two weeks after a mechanical malfunction closed the famous ride.
Harris, Trump buckle down for Tuesday debate prep
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Harris, Trump buckle down for Tuesday debate prep
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trail Sunday, and remain deep in preparations for Tuesday's debate in Philadelphia, the first time the two will face off onstage.
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate.
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have extended home loans to undocumented immigrants under a program designed to increase homeownership in the state.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups force automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney intends to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
U.S. News // 2 days ago
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed what the White House called a landmark pro-union executive order giving workers more opportunities to join unions Friday while visiting the election battleground state of Michigan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement