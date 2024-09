The Cyclone at Coney Island in New York was closed for two weeks after a malfunction. Photo by Derick.k.chan/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cyclone wooden roller coaster at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., is back open two weeks after a mechanical malfunction closed the famous ride. On Saturday, the 97-year-old coaster at Luna Park returned to service after city inspectors cleared the ride. Advertisement

The ride was issued two violations by the Department of Buildings. One was for failure to properly maintain the ride and the other was for not reporting the incident to the state.

"The Cyclone passed inspection this morning and has been returned to safe working service," the department said in a statement. "Luna Park's operators have been working to repair the Cyclone, and over the past several days we have allowed them to perform several test runs for the ride."

The roller coaster was shut down on Aug. 22 after one of the cars trains stopped halfway up an incline because of a crack on a chain.

Several passengers were helped off without injury, the city's Department of Buildings said

One day before the incident DOB "inspected and cleared the ride to open on August 21, 2024."

The Cyclone, which opened on June 26, 1927, reaches a maximum speed of 60 mph and has a total track length of 2,640 feet, with a maximum height of 85 feet. Each set of cars can carry 24 passengers.