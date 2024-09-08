'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky

Several agencies are looking for Joseph A. Couch, 32, of Woodbine, Ky., who is a suspect in shooting several cars on Interstate 75 south of Lexington. Photo courtesy London Police Department/Facebook

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect who shot into nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people. Several agencies are looking for Joseph A. Couch, 32, of Woodbine, Ky., who is described as 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds. Advertisement

***CONSIDER ARMED AND DANGEROUS***, the London Police Department warned on Facebook.

"DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPROACH."

People in the area are urged to stay inside and remain vigilant.

"If you think you hear something outside of your home, please do not go outside shooting," London Mayor Weddle said. "Our officers could be in that area or first responders. Call 911."

Weddle told WKYT they are looking for Couch in a rural part of Laurel County.

The interstate re-opened four hours later.

Around 5:30 p.m. local time Saturday, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said deputies called for a report of a gunshot victim near exit 49 on I-75.

Responding deputies found nine vehicles had been shot into in the north and southbound lanes. Five people were found to be seriously injured.

The interstate was shut down for hours "because of the danger to passing cars in the area of the shootings," police said.

The interstate was closed in both directions between Mount Vernon and London for about three hours Saturday night until just before 9:30 p.m.

KY 909 and U.S. 25 in Laurel County remained closed9 miles north of London in Laurel County.

The FBI, U.S. Marshal Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all assisting in the search, according to the sheriff's office.

Weddle told WKYT the five victims were stable after being flown out of St. Joseph Health in London for treatment.

ABC News confirmed at least two were taken to University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington, but their conditions were not disclosed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X late Saturday: "I-75 has reopened - but this is an ongoing investigation. We thank our law enforcement and first responders for their work."

The London Travel Plaza just off I-75 closed for safety reasons, and employees went to a windowless room.

One woman driving on I-75 with a friend from Rochester, N.Y.,, to Knoxville, Tenn., described to CNN the ordeal.

"We were just driving along, and all of a sudden, it was like a rock went through my back window, and it hurt my ear," DiNoto said. "And we looked at each other and we were like,

'Was that a gunshot?' And then we're like, 'No, that wasn't a gunshot.'"

DiNoto said initially she thought a truck driving next to her car slowed down and pulled off to the shoulder of the interstate because of a tire blowout. Then she said they saw several police cars drive by at high speed and "so many" tires on the side of the interstate.

When they arrived at a friend's house, they saw what appeared to be paint scrapes on the back of her car.

"My hands are still shaking," DiNoto said.