Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2024 / 11:51 AM

Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike

By Allen Cone
A Boeing 777-9 commercial jet sits on the tarmac during a layover at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on June 26, 2023. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A Boeing 777-9 commercial jet sits on the tarmac during a layover at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on June 26, 2023. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing and the largest union of the troubled aerospace company on Sunday agreed to a new contract that if ratified would avoid a strike scheduled for Friday among production workers.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents 33,000 workers, who build the commercial jets. The full membership will vote Thursday on the contract.

Advertisement

"You sent us here to stand strong for your priorities, and we are proud to have done so," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Sunday in a statement on its website.

Boeing said the agreement provides raises totaling 25% over the four-year life of the contract, the largest pay boost for them. There will be a $3,000 lump sum payment within 30 days for everyone.

Related

The new minimum pay grades range from $21 per hour to $37 with an average 31% rate increase over four years. The maximums range from $43.58 to $57.43 with a 12% average increase over four years.

Advertisement

The contract also includes improved contributions to 401(k) plans, reduced employee contributions for health insurance and more time off.

And there is increased job security for union members with a promise to build the next new airplane at one of the union-represented plants in the Puget Sound region. At its nonunion plant in South Carolina, workers build the 787 Dreamliner.

Union workers build planes at three factories in the Seattle area and there is a unionized Boeing's parts plant in Portland, Ore. Also covered were a small group of employees in California.

"We've heard what's important to you for the new contract, Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing's commercial airplane unit, said in a news release. "And we have reached a tentative agreement with the union on a historic offer that takes care of you and your family."

A Boeing strike occurred 16 years ago when workers were off the job for eight weeks.

Boeing has reported core operating losses totaling $33.3 billion since the grounding of the 737 Max in 2019. Also, Boeing's revenue plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, a door plug blew off a 737 Max flown by Alaska Airlines 10 minutes into a flight.

Advertisement

The plane had left a factory without the four bolts needed to keep the door plug in place.

Boeing is in danger of having its debt downgraded to junk bond status because of a massive increase in borrowing.

"Financially, the company finds itself in a tough position due to many self-inflicted missteps," Jon Holden and Brandon Bryant, the presidents of the two union locals at Boeing, said in the message to members. "Finally, in a position of great leverage, we used every ounce of power we could to go after everything you said was important. We did not get everything we wanted, but you all can be proud of your strength, solidarity, and unity because you have achieved the best contract we have ever had."

They noted: "This contract isn't just words on paper; it's a testament to your collective voice. Every demand, every priority that we brought to the table, carried the weight of your strength. The company knew we were only the conduit for your priorities."

Boeing also has built the Starliner at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to transport crews to and from the International Space Station, as well as other low-Earth orbits.

Late Friday, Starliner successfully landed in New Mexico after departing six hours earlier from space station. The capsule left behind astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who must now remain in the station until February for a return home on a SpaceX capsule. NASA decided problems with Starliner's thrusters and leaking helium made it too risky of a return with humans.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect who shot into nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate.
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have extended home loans to undocumented immigrants under a program designed to increase homeownership in the state.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups force automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney intends to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
U.S. News // 2 days ago
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed what the White House called a landmark pro-union executive order giving workers more opportunities to join unions Friday while visiting the election battleground state of Michigan.
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Massachusetts doctor Jacquelyn Starer got 9 months in prison Thursday for punching a female police officer in the head during the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Gun deaths to children, teens up in almost all states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gun deaths to children, teens up in almost all states
Sept. 6, 2024 As news of yet another senseless school shooting makes headlines, a new report finds the number of children who lose their lives to injury and gun violence has risen in almost all states since 2018.
Judge delays Donald Trump sentencing date until after November election
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge delays Donald Trump sentencing date until after November election
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be sentenced for his conviction on election-related fraud over hush money payments until after the U.S. election on November 5, a judge ruled Friday.
Appeals court sides with RFK Jr. in bid to remove name from Michigan ballot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court sides with RFK Jr. in bid to remove name from Michigan ballot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Former independent president candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured a legal victory in Michigan Friday when the state's Court of Appeals ruled he could withdraw his name from the November election ballot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement