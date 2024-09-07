Advertisement
Sept. 7, 2024 / 3:53 PM

Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.

By Mike Heuer
Stellantis on Saturday announced a recall of more than 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickups in the United States due to faulty software that could disable the pickup's electronic stability control system. Photo by Stellantis
Stellantis on Saturday announced a recall of more than 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickups in the United States due to faulty software that could disable the pickup's electronic stability control system. Photo by Stellantis

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups forced automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.

The recall includes certain Ram 1500 pickups built in 2019 and 2021 through 2024. The software problem can disable the electronic stability control systems on affected vehicles.

"A routine review of customer feedback led to a company investigation that discovered some 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks may be equipped with ABS module software that could inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system," Stellantis said in a statement announcing the recall.

A free software update available through local dealerships will fix the problem, Stellantis said when announcing the recall Saturday.

The issue won't disable the brakes and Stellantis officials are unaware of any accidents or injuries due to the problem.

The recall targets more than 1.2 million pickups in the United States and 233,161 in Canada, Mexico and other markets outside the United States.

Federal regulations require electronic stability control systems to work on vehicles equipped with them.

In June, Stellantis recalled 211,581 SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States, also because of a software problem involving the stability control system.

The recall affects the 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles.

