Trump plans rally in Wisconsin; Harris in Pittsburgh preparing for debate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to attend a rally in central Wisconsin on Saturday, his fourth such rally in the electoral battleground state during this campaign cycle. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was scheduled to attend a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate. Trump's appearance is scheduled at the the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, a small city near Wausau and Stevens Point, located about 180 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Advertisement

The event, scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT, marks the Republican's fourth rally of this campaign cycle in the key election battleground state of Wisconsin, following similar events in Green Bay, Waukesha and Racine.

He also participated in a town hall event in La Crosse, Wis., last week.

Trump's campaign said his remarks on Saturday will likely be focused on the economy and attacking the record of "Comrade Kamala Harris" on inflation.

"Voting red will ensure Wisconsinites can experience a thriving economy full of better jobs, higher income, and lower unemployment rates," Trump officials said in a statement issued to media outlets. "If Americans want more money in their pockets, the only option is to vote for President Trump."

His recent statements on the economy have included promises to lower inflation and slap tariffs across the board on nearly all imported goods. At a rally appearance last month in North Carolina, he said inflation has devastated many American families and is the most important subject during the election cycle, followed closely by crime and border security.

"Everyone will prosper. Every family will thrive, and every day will be filled with opportunity, hope and joy" if voters choose to put him back in the White House, he promised.

Many mainstream economists, however, have warned imposing broad based, across-the-board tariffs will actually stoke inflation, raising prices for many everyday consumer items. Harris has claimed such tariffs will cost middle-class families $4,000 per year in higher prices.

Harris on Saturday was at a Pittsburgh hotel preparing for Tuesday's high-stakes debate with Trump, campaign sources told NBC News and ABC News.

She emerged from the hotel for a brief appearance Saturday morning in the city's Strip District where she made a stop at Penzey's Spices, talking with customers and answering some questions from reporters.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was also on the campaign trail. He was scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C.

"We are incredibly excited and humbled to welcome vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz to our National Dinner," HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement. "Whether it was as a veteran, teacher and football coach, member of Congress, or governor, he has spent his career championing equality."

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday is flying banners over college football games in Midwestern battleground states linking Trump and Vance to the conservative policy proposal Project 2025.

The banner that flew over University of Michigan read "JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025," in a reference to the school's rival.

One over Penn State University was "Penn St: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025."

A banner at University of Wisconsin was in reference to an in-stadium tradition, read "Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025."

Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman said in a statement: "It's college football Saturday, and fans are ready to sack the competition and beat Project 2025, which would give Trump unprecedented power, allow Trump to ban abortion nationwide, allow the government to monitor pregnancies, and give tax giveaways for billionaires.

"The contrast in this election couldn't be clearer, and we have a winning playbook: sack Project 2025, make a goal-line stand, and drive 99 yards the other way towards a more just and equal America for all."