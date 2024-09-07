Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2024 / 4:50 PM

Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance

By Don Jacobson
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed Assembly Bill 1810, which would have banned turning down otherwise qualified applicants for the state's homebuyers assistance program based solely on immigration status. File Photo by Justin Tafoya/U.S. Department of State/UPI
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed Assembly Bill 1810, which would have banned turning down otherwise qualified applicants for the state's homebuyers assistance program based solely on immigration status. File Photo by Justin Tafoya/U.S. Department of State/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have extended home loans to undocumented immigrants under a program designed to increase homeownership in the state.

Newsom on Friday returned Assembly Bill 1840 to state legislators without his signature, according to a letter signed by the governor and obtained by media outlets.

Advertisement

"This bill seeks to prohibit the disqualification of applicants from one of California Housing Finance Agency's home purchase assistance programs based solely on their immigration status," he wrote.

"Given the finite funding available for CalHFA programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively.

Related

"For this reason, I am unable to sign this bill," he concludes.

Under the California Dream for All program, the state provides down payment and closing costs assistance to first-time homebuyers by covering up to 20% of a home's value in the form of a loan.

The maximum loan limit is $150,000 in a state where housing costs are among the highest in the world.

The loans, which do not accrue traditional interest or require a monthly payment, can be deferred for the whole duration of the first mortgage or until the house is sold, upon which time the homebuyer repays the original down payment loan plus a share of any appreciation in its value.

Advertisement

Under the provisions of AB 1840, which was approved by the California Assembly last week, any applicant for the Dream for All program who otherwise meets the requirements for a loan could not be disqualified by CalHFA solely based on their immigration status.

Introduction of the measure was met with angry reactions from conservatives and Republican lawmakers.

"Sacramento Democrats just voted to give illegal immigrants up to $150k for down payment assistance to buy a home," Republican Assemblyman Bill Essayli said in a social media statement on Aug. 29. "AB1840 would add yet another incentive for illegal immigrants to flow across our border. We don't need incentives, we need to close the border!"

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Assemblymember Joaquin Arambulo, told KNBC-TV last week the measure was needed to enhance the state's base of homeownership.

"Undocumented individuals have historically been removed from housing initiatives because of federal restrictions," Arambulo said. "Ensuring universal access by all borrowers will contribute to the overall success and vitality of California."

Latest Headlines

Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups force automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney intends to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden signs pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed what the White House called a landmark pro-union executive order giving workers more opportunities to join unions Friday while visiting the election battleground state of Michigan.
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Doctor gets 9 months for hitting officer in head during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Massachusetts doctor Jacquelyn Starer got 9 months in prison Thursday for punching a female police officer in the head during the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Gun deaths to children, teens up in almost all states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gun deaths to children, teens up in almost all states
Sept. 6, 2024 As news of yet another senseless school shooting makes headlines, a new report finds the number of children who lose their lives to injury and gun violence has risen in almost all states since 2018.
Judge delays Donald Trump sentencing date until after November election
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge delays Donald Trump sentencing date until after November election
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be sentenced for his conviction on election-related fraud over hush money payments until after the U.S. election on November 5, a judge ruled Friday.
Appeals court sides with RFK Jr. in bid to remove name from Michigan ballot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court sides with RFK Jr. in bid to remove name from Michigan ballot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Former independent president candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured a legal victory in Michigan Friday when the state's Court of Appeals ruled he could withdraw his name from the November election ballot.
United States pledges $250 million weapons package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
United States pledges $250 million weapons package for Ukraine
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The United States is pledging $250 million worth of weapons, supplies and equipment to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced in a statement Friday.
Two Nigerians sentenced for sextortion scheme that led to Michigan teen's death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two Nigerians sentenced for sextortion scheme that led to Michigan teen's death
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday two Nigerians - Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21 - were sentenced to 210 months in prison in a sextortion conspiracy against minors that led to the death of a Michigan teen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Pope calls for greater care of indigenous populations in Papua New Guinea
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
Ukraine shoots down 58 of 67 Russian attack drones
United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death
United Nations, family call for inquiry into U.S. woman's West Bank shooting death
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement