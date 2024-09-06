Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2024 / 12:03 AM

U.S. sanctions companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project

By Darryl Coote
The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken sanctioned companies and vessels tied to Russia's blacklisted Arctic LNG 2 project. File Photo by NATO Presse/UPI
The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken sanctioned companies and vessels tied to Russia's blacklisted Arctic LNG 2 project. File Photo by NATO Presse/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned entities and vessels accused of shipping liquefied natural gas from Russia's blacklisted LNG project, as the Biden administration seeks to tighten its financial vises on the Kremlin over its war in Ukraine.

The punitive measures targeted two shipping companies and two vessels connected to the export of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project, located in Russia's Murmansk region.

Advertisement

The project, and its main operator Novatek, are under U.S. sanctions and the Biden administration has been trying to cut it and other energy exports off as a revenue source for the Kremlin and its war on Ukraine.

The State Department on Thursday sanctioned Gotik Energy Shipping Co. and Plio Energy Cargo Shipping OPC PVT LTD, which are the respective registered owner and commercial manager of New Energy, an LNG carrier.

Related

The Biden officials accused the New Energy ship of loading cargo from Arctic LNG2 via a ship-to-ship transfer on Aug. 25 with LNG vessel Pioneer, a vessel that was blocked by the United States just two days prior.

The department said New Energy had "used deceptive shipping practices" including shutting off its automatic identification system, to load the resource from the sanctioned project.

Advertisement

Along with New Energy, carrier Mulan was sanctioned Thursday for being property Plio Energy has interests with, it said.

"The U.S. government will continue to answer attempts to operationalize the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project or otherwise expand Russia's energy capabilities with a swift response," the State Department said in a statement.

"Working alongside our G7 partners and other allies, we will remain steadfast in countering Russia's exploitation of its energy resources for political gain."

Though Russian energy exports had been a target of U.S. sanctions for years to deter it using the resource as a coercive tool, it became a primary target for punitive measures not only of the United States but its democratic allies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a way to restrict its access to an important revenue source and isolate it on the world stage.

U.S. sanctions have also targeted Russia over its malicious cyber activities and election interference actions.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration unleashed sweeping efforts that included sanctions and indictments over a Russian effort to meddle in November's general election.

Latest Headlines

Biden announces rural clean energy investment during Wisconsin trip
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden announces rural clean energy investment during Wisconsin trip
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Thursday to announce $7.3 billion in financing for clean energy in rural areas nationwide as part of his administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Colt Gray, the 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect, is charged with four counts of murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. His first hearing is set for Friday in Barrow County Superior Court.
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday announced the launch of wide ranging probe into the "fairness and transparency" of the four biggest U.S. airlines' frequent flyer rewards programs.
Biden administration issues final approval for massive Md. Offshore Wind Project
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration issues final approval for massive Md. Offshore Wind Project
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The long-planned Maryland Offshore Wind Project, which aims to deliver more than 2 gigawatts of clean energy to two states, landed final approval from the Biden administration on Thursday.
$23 million earmarked for marine debris cleanup, habitat restoration
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
$23 million earmarked for marine debris cleanup, habitat restoration
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is making $23 million available to clean up marine debris and restore habitat off the coastal U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the son of President joe Biden, offered to plead guilty to nine federal tax evasion charges against him during a court appearance Thursday in Los Angeles, hoping to avoid a potentially explosive trial.
Police detain man after drone causes Green Day to flee Detroit concert stage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police detain man after drone causes Green Day to flee Detroit concert stage
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Detroit police questioned a man Thursday about flying a drone over a Wednesday night Green Day Comerica Park concert. It caused the band to flee the stage.
Weather warnings: 66M under heat advisories as Florida braces for deluge
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Weather warnings: 66M under heat advisories as Florida braces for deluge
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Much of the western United States will face potentially record-high temperatures late this week and into the weekend while northern Florida and the Gulf Coast endure more waves of heavy rain, forecasters said Thursday.
Florida man gets 45 months in prison for Jan. 6 assault on police officer at Capitol
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida man gets 45 months in prison for Jan. 6 assault on police officer at Capitol
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former Presi
First time unemployment benefit filings fall to 227,000
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
First time unemployment benefit filings fall to 227,000
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week fell by 5,000 for its lowest total in two months and the survey continues to recover from its highest filing of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump seeks sentencing delay after judge denies moving hush-money case to federal court
Trump seeks sentencing delay after judge denies moving hush-money case to federal court
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement