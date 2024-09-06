Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2024 / 12:56 PM

United States pledges $250 million weapons package for Ukraine

By Simon Druker
The United States announced $250 milion in security asssitance for Ukraine on Friday as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group alognside Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Germany. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
The United States announced $250 milion in security asssitance for Ukraine on Friday as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group alognside Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Germany. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The United States is pledging $250 million worth of weapons, supplies and equipment to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced in a statement Friday.

As with previous weapons packages, the latest falls under Presidential Drawdown Authority and includes air defense missiles, munitions for rocket systems and artillery as well as armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

Advertisement

The latest package also includes small arms ammunition, patrol boats and other maritime training equipment as well as spare parts and other equipment.

The announcement comes the same day ​​Ukraine confirmed three people were killed and 51 injured following overnight Russian drone, missile and artillery strikes against targets across large areas of the country.

Related

Friday's announcement marks the 65th time the United States has provided equipment to Ukraine since August 2021 under Presidential Drawdown Authority.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said 50 nations supporting Ukraine remain united.

"And today, we'll push even harder to step up our support for Ukraine," Austin told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group conference in Ramstein, Germany.

Advertisement

"We're meeting at a dynamic moment. Ukraine continues to seize the initiative on the battlefield. And Ukraine's troops are now conducting an operation in Russia's Kursk region. The Kremlin's army of aggression is now on the defensive on its own turf."

Austin also highlighted recent weapons contributions to Ukraine made by Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy, while noting the United States has contributed $4 billion in security assistance since the group's last meeting in June.

"We are laser-focused on Ukraine's priority needs, including air defense, fires, and armor," Austin said Friday.

"This Contact Group's innovative and nimble Capability Coalitions continue to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression today -- and deter Russian aggression tomorrow. And thanks to the work of the Air Force Coalition, Ukraine has received its first tranche of F-16 fighters."

The first deliveries of the American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft arrived in Ukraine in August.

Austin said the armament package announced Friday will "surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements. And we'll deliver them at the speed of war."

Latest Headlines

Two Nigerians sentenced for sextortion scheme that led to Michigan teen's death
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Two Nigerians sentenced for sextortion scheme that led to Michigan teen's death
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday two Nigerians - Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21 - were sentenced to 210 months in prison in a sextortion conspiracy against minors that led to the death of a Michigan teen.
Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Both the accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray and his father Colin made brief separate court appearances Friday morning on murder charges in Georgia's Apalachee High School shooting.
President Joe Biden to sign pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden to sign pro-union labor standards executive order in Michigan
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Michigan Friday to sign what the White House said is a landmark pro-union labor standards Executive Order to give workers free and fair opportunities to join unions.
Jobs report: U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs in August, misses expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jobs report: U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs in August, misses expectations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. job creation in August missed Wall Street expectations for the second straight month, according to new figures released by the Labor Department on Friday, giving more reason for the Federal Reserve to cut interest r
Nebraska at standstill over restoring voting rights of felons
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nebraska at standstill over restoring voting rights of felons
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions on their records are waiting for the state supreme court to make a decision on whether or not their voting rights will be restored ahead of the November election.
Yellen: Inflation Reduction Act resources aided collection $1.3B from wealthy tax delinquents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Yellen: Inflation Reduction Act resources aided collection $1.3B from wealthy tax delinquents
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Friday said they have collected $1.3 billion from high-income, high-wealth individuals under new initiatives under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden announces rural clean energy investment during Wisconsin trip
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces rural clean energy investment during Wisconsin trip
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Thursday to announce $7.3 billion in financing for clean energy in rural areas nationwide as part of his administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
U.S. sanctions companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned entities and vessels accused of shipping liquefied natural gas from Russia's blacklisted LNG project.
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Colt Gray, the 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect, is charged with four counts of murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. His first hearing is set for Friday in Barrow County Superior Court.
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday announced the launch of wide ranging probe into the "fairness and transparency" of the four biggest U.S. airlines' frequent flyer rewards programs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with murder
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Buttigieg launches investigation of big airlines' rewards programs
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Reports: Autopsies of superyacht shipwreck victims show they suffocated in cabins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement