United States pledges $250 million weapons package for Ukraine

The United States announced $250 milion in security asssitance for Ukraine on Friday as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group alognside Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Germany. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The United States is pledging $250 million worth of weapons, supplies and equipment to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced in a statement Friday. As with previous weapons packages, the latest falls under Presidential Drawdown Authority and includes air defense missiles, munitions for rocket systems and artillery as well as armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. Advertisement

The latest package also includes small arms ammunition, patrol boats and other maritime training equipment as well as spare parts and other equipment.

The announcement comes the same day ​​Ukraine confirmed three people were killed and 51 injured following overnight Russian drone, missile and artillery strikes against targets across large areas of the country.

Friday's announcement marks the 65th time the United States has provided equipment to Ukraine since August 2021 under Presidential Drawdown Authority.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said 50 nations supporting Ukraine remain united.

"And today, we'll push even harder to step up our support for Ukraine," Austin told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group conference in Ramstein, Germany.

"We're meeting at a dynamic moment. Ukraine continues to seize the initiative on the battlefield. And Ukraine's troops are now conducting an operation in Russia's Kursk region. The Kremlin's army of aggression is now on the defensive on its own turf."

Austin also highlighted recent weapons contributions to Ukraine made by Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy, while noting the United States has contributed $4 billion in security assistance since the group's last meeting in June.

"We are laser-focused on Ukraine's priority needs, including air defense, fires, and armor," Austin said Friday.

"This Contact Group's innovative and nimble Capability Coalitions continue to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression today -- and deter Russian aggression tomorrow. And thanks to the work of the Air Force Coalition, Ukraine has received its first tranche of F-16 fighters."

The first deliveries of the American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft arrived in Ukraine in August.

Austin said the armament package announced Friday will "surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements. And we'll deliver them at the speed of war."