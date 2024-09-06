After Israeli troops fire into West Bank crowd, American-Turkish activist, 26, killed

1 of 5 | The body of dual American and Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot in the head by Israeli forces, is taken to Rafidia State Hospital in Nablus, West Bank, on Friday. Photo by Ismael Ahmad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An American activist has died after being shot in the head on the West Bank, officials confirmed on Friday. Aysenur Ezgi Eygi died at a hospital in the Palestinian enclave, according to the director of the Rafidia State Hospital. Advertisement

The American-Turkish citizen was shot by Israeli troops while attending a weekly protest against settlement expansions in the West Bank in Beita, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces confirmed their members fired shots into a crowd but did not mention Eygi by name. Israeli officials said the use of force was a defensive action.

"Today, during Israeli security forces activity adjacent to the area of Beita, the forces responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them," the IDF said on X.

"The IDF is looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired in the area. The details of the incident and the circumstances in which she was hit are under review."

The hospital where Eygi was treated confirmed she suffered gunshot wounds to the head and was given treatment before succumbing to her injuries.

The U.S. State Department confirmed Eygi's death in a statement to the BBC, adding it is "urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the 26-year-old's death a "tragic loss," adding the department is awaiting further information about the specifics of the situation.

"When we have more info, we will share it, make it available and, as necessary, we'll act on it," Blinken told the BBC.