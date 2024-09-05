Trending
Sept. 5, 2024 / 5:27 PM

Police detain man after drone causes Green Day to flee Detroit concert stage

By Doug Cunningham
Detroit police questioned a man Thursday about flying a drone over a Wednesday night Green Day Comerica Park concert. It caused the band to flee the stage for about ten minutes. Green Day pictured performing on "Good Morning America's 2024 Summer Concert Series in New York City's Central Park July 26, 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
Green Day pictured performing on "Good Morning America's 2024 Summer Concert Series in New York City's Central Park July 26, 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Detroit police questioned a man Thursday about flying a drone over a Wednesday night Green Day concert. It caused the band to flee the stage.

"There was an individual that flew a drone into Comerica Park, and because of that, Green Day was taken off the stage," Detroit Police Department spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski told the Detroit Free Press. "DPD did locate the individual. He is being detained pending further investigation."

As the drone flew and the band left, stage screens displayed the message, "SHOW PAUSE: PLEASE, STANDBY FOR DETAILS."

Green Day returned to the stage to continue the performance for an audience of roughly 30,000 about 10 minutes after the incident. The band had been signaled by crew members who saw the drone, prompting it to depart the stage.

A statement on the band's X account Wednesday said, "Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding."

A federal investigation is underway, but the man suspected of flying the drone was not arrested, according to Detroit Police Sgt. Daren Zhou.

Zhou said, "We've forwarded the case to the (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration)."

An FAA spokesperson told the Detroit News the agency can't file criminal charges, but in the case of drone operators endangering people, it can impose fines up to $30,000 and it can potentially revoke a drone operators' pilot certificates.

Green Day is on their Savior album concert tour after performing on Good Morning America in July.

The band is performing Dookie in its entirety during the Savior tour, marking its 30th anniversary, as well as songs from the American Idiot album.

Savior is the band's first new album in four years. The tour also features includes Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

In 2015, Enrique Iglesias grabbed a camera drone during a performance in Tijuana, Mexico, cutting his fingers. Bleeding profusely, Iglesias left the stage to be bandaged.

An Iglesias spokesperson said the performer sometimes grabs the photo drone during the show to take a photo of his own.

