Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming announced Wednesday that she plans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in November, as she warned about "the danger that Donald Trump poses."
"As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this," Cheney told Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy during a speech Wednesday. "Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."