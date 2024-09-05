Florida man gets 45 months in prison for Jan. 6 assault on police officer at Capitol

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, Bryan Roger Bishop, 52, of Marathon, Fla., entered a guilty plea to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers on April 30. He was initially arrested in Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.