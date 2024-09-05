Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2024 / 2:18 PM

Florida man gets 45 months in prison for Jan. 6 assault on police officer at Capitol

By Clyde Hughes
In Washington, D.C., in 2021, pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. On Tuesday, a Florida man was sentenced to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the invasion of Trump protesters. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
In Washington, D.C., in 2021, pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. On Tuesday, a Florida man was sentenced to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the invasion of Trump protesters. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, Bryan Roger Bishop, 52, of Marathon, Fla., entered a guilty plea to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers on April 30. He was initially arrested in Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Advertisement

His photo at the scene was identified on the FBI Washington Field Office's Be On the Lookout website.

Prosecutors accused him of spraying Metropolitan Police Officers with an orange-colored chemical as he worked with other rioters to overcome the officers blocking an area of the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents said Bishop managed to breach the U.S. Capitol after the attack. There, court documents say, he entered various rooms, the Rotunda, and the Statuary Hall Connector before exiting nearly 20 minutes later.

More than 1,385 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Teen suspect charged with 4 counts of murder in Georgia school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teen suspect charged with 4 counts of murder in Georgia school shooting
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Colt Gray, the 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect, is charged with four counts of murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. His first hearing is set for Friday in Barrow County Superior Court.
Biden administration issues final approval for massive Md. Offshore Wind Project
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Biden administration issues final approval for massive Md. Offshore Wind Project
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The long-planned Maryland Offshore Wind Project, which aims to deliver more than 2 gigawatts of clean energy to two states, landed final approval from the Biden administration on Thursday.
$23 million earmarked for marine debris cleanup, habitat restoration
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
$23 million earmarked for marine debris cleanup, habitat restoration
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is making $23 million available to clean up marine debris and restore habitat off the coastal U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the son of President joe Biden, offered to plead guilty to nine federal tax evasion charges against him during a court appearance Thursday in Los Angeles, hoping to avoid a potentially explosive trial.
Police detain man after drone causes Green Day to flee Detroit concert stage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police detain man after drone causes Green Day to flee Detroit concert stage
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Detroit police questioned a man Thursday about flying a drone over a Wednesday night Green Day Comerica Park concert. It caused the band to flee the stage.
Weather warnings: 66M under heat advisories as Florida braces for deluge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Weather warnings: 66M under heat advisories as Florida braces for deluge
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Much of the western United States will face potentially record-high temperatures late this week and into the weekend while northern Florida and the Gulf Coast endure more waves of heavy rain, forecasters said Thursday.
First time unemployment benefit filings fall to 227,000
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First time unemployment benefit filings fall to 227,000
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week fell by 5,000 for its lowest total in two months and the survey continues to recover from its highest filing of the year.
ADP: U.S. added 99,000 private jobs in August, smallest growth since 2021
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ADP: U.S. added 99,000 private jobs in August, smallest growth since 2021
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 99,000 private non-farm jobs in August, the weakest jobs growth since the pandemic era while significantly missing what Wall Street economists expected.
Biden to unveil recipients of $7.3B in clean energy funding for rural power co-ops
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to unveil recipients of $7.3B in clean energy funding for rural power co-ops
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce $7.3 billion in spending for clean energy in rural Wisconsin on Thursday as part of its investments created by the Inflation Reduction Act.
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Trump seeks sentencing delay after judge denies moving hush-money case to federal court
Trump seeks sentencing delay after judge denies moving hush-money case to federal court
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Hunter Biden offers to plead guilty in L.A. tax case, seeking to avoid damaging trial
Teen suspect charged with 4 counts of murder in Georgia school shooting
Teen suspect charged with 4 counts of murder in Georgia school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement