Florida man gets 45 months in prison for Jan. 6 assault on police officer at Capitol

In Washington, D.C., in 2021, pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. On Tuesday, a Florida man was sentenced to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the invasion of Trump protesters. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, Bryan Roger Bishop, 52, of Marathon, Fla., entered a guilty plea to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers on April 30. He was initially arrested in Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida. Advertisement

His photo at the scene was identified on the FBI Washington Field Office's Be On the Lookout website.

Prosecutors accused him of spraying Metropolitan Police Officers with an orange-colored chemical as he worked with other rioters to overcome the officers blocking an area of the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents said Bishop managed to breach the U.S. Capitol after the attack. There, court documents say, he entered various rooms, the Rotunda, and the Statuary Hall Connector before exiting nearly 20 minutes later.

More than 1,385 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.